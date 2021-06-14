Huge blaze breaks out at Illinois chemical site after enormous explosion, locals evacuated (VIDEO)

Several fire departments are tackling a huge blaze at a chemical plant in Rockton, Illinois. People living within a one-mile radius of the site are being evacuated from the area, the local fire chief said.

The fire was reported at around 7am local time (8am ET) on Monday at Chemtool Incorporated in Rockton, according to local media. There have been no reports of injuries or fatalities.

Rockton Fire Department ordered the mandatory evacuation, and drivers have also been told to avoid the area.

Just saw the fire in Rockton, IL from the air. pic.twitter.com/Pox4JB81Kv — Michael Leto (@badgerleto) June 14, 2021

As I have been on scene, the building has slowly become engulfed in flames. The west side of the building has begun to crumble. pic.twitter.com/0NPd2DsQxY — Maggie Polsean (@MaggiePolsean) June 14, 2021

Dramatic eyewitness footage from the scene showed a huge explosion and mushroom cloud at the site, which is close to the Illinois-Wisconsin state border.

Enormous clouds of black smoke and large flames could also be seen rising up from the building. The scale of the smoke was such that it could be seen by plane and via satellite imagery.

You can see the massive fire going on at a chemical plant in Rockton, IL on radar. pic.twitter.com/Ev8llZHewp — Sam Kuffel (@SamKuffelWx) June 14, 2021

