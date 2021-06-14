 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Huge blaze breaks out at Illinois chemical site after enormous explosion, locals evacuated (VIDEO)

14 Jun, 2021 15:54
Huge blaze breaks out at Illinois chemical site after enormous explosion, locals evacuated (VIDEO)
© Eyewitness News WTVO/WQRF / Twitter
Several fire departments are tackling a huge blaze at a chemical plant in Rockton, Illinois. People living within a one-mile radius of the site are being evacuated from the area, the local fire chief said.

The fire was reported at around 7am local time (8am ET) on Monday at Chemtool Incorporated in Rockton, according to local media. There have been no reports of injuries or fatalities.

Rockton Fire Department ordered the mandatory evacuation, and drivers have also been told to avoid the area.

Dramatic eyewitness footage from the scene showed a huge explosion and mushroom cloud at the site, which is close to the Illinois-Wisconsin state border.

Enormous clouds of black smoke and large flames could also be seen rising up from the building. The scale of the smoke was such that it could be seen by plane and via satellite imagery.

