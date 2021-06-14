 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
One killed and two injured after man drives into group of Minneapolis protesters (VIDEOS)

14 Jun, 2021 11:06
FILE PHOTO. Minneapolis Police Deputy Chief Art Knight speaks with people gathered near a crime scene in Minneapolis, Minnesota. © Getty Images / Stephen Maturen.
A woman was killed and two others injured on Sunday, after a driver ploughed his car into a group of people protesting the police shooting of a black man, Winston Smith, in Minneapolis.

After videos following the incident were published on social media, Minneapolis Police confirmed on Monday that a vehicle had collided with protesters at 11:39pm on Sunday evening.

An unnamed woman was taken to hospital after the collision but later pronounced dead, while two others were also taken to hospital, suffering “non-life-threatening injuries.”

The suspect, whose name has also not yet been released, was arrested and hospitalized himself, having been assaulted by protesters in the aftermath.

Minneapolis Police told Newsweek magazine that a preliminary investigation indicated that the use of drugs or alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the crash.

Videos on social media showed the suspect, being assaulted by protesters, his head bloodied, before police arrived to arrest him.

Demonstrations have been held across Minneapolis since June 3, after Winston Smith, a 32-year-old black man wanted for the illegal possession of a firearm, was shot and killed by police after he allegedly produced a handgun as officers tried to arrest him.

