One killed and two injured after man drives into group of Minneapolis protesters (VIDEOS)

A woman was killed and two others injured on Sunday, after a driver ploughed his car into a group of people protesting the police shooting of a black man, Winston Smith, in Minneapolis.

After videos following the incident were published on social media, Minneapolis Police confirmed on Monday that a vehicle had collided with protesters at 11:39pm on Sunday evening.

11:39 PM, vehicle drives into protesters on Lake Street / Girard. Suspect arrested and taken into custody. 3 protesters transported to hospital by EMS - 1 very critical. — Minneapolis Police (@MinneapolisPD) June 14, 2021

Adult female is pronounced deceased at hospital as a result of the crash in Uptown other injured party has non-life-threatening injuries. — Minneapolis Police (@MinneapolisPD) June 14, 2021

An unnamed woman was taken to hospital after the collision but later pronounced dead, while two others were also taken to hospital, suffering “non-life-threatening injuries.”

The suspect, whose name has also not yet been released, was arrested and hospitalized himself, having been assaulted by protesters in the aftermath.

Minneapolis Police told Newsweek magazine that a preliminary investigation indicated that the use of drugs or alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the crash.

Videos on social media showed the suspect, being assaulted by protesters, his head bloodied, before police arrived to arrest him.

Clip of the driver being detained, from the FB link previously shared: https://t.co/8WLh97uPAipic.twitter.com/yX5LJ4HtyF — MN CRIME 🚨 (@MN_CRIME) June 14, 2021

Demonstrations have been held across Minneapolis since June 3, after Winston Smith, a 32-year-old black man wanted for the illegal possession of a firearm, was shot and killed by police after he allegedly produced a handgun as officers tried to arrest him.

