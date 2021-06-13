 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Painful to watch’: Joe Biden apparently gets lost at G7 summit, wanders into cafe

13 Jun, 2021 15:05
Joe Biden holds a news conference at the end of the G7 summit, at Cornwall Airport, Britain, June 13, 2021 © Reuters / Kevin Lamarque
US President Joe Biden was seen wandering around a cafe in Cornwall, England, before his wife stepped in and led him away. Conservatives, who have long questioned Biden’s mental acuity, called the video “painful to watch.”

Video footage posted online on Friday, but largely ignored by the mainstream media, shows Biden wandering slowly onto a cafe terrace. Someone on the terrace, most likely an ITV journalist, asks “How are your meetings going in Cornwall?” Biden then freezes, flashes a thumbs-up, and replies “Very good.”

First Lady Jill Biden then steps in and beckons her husband toward her, before leading him away by the hand as diners laugh out loud.

Biden’s demeanor and apparent confusion raised eyebrows online, particularly among American conservatives, who have claimed since last year’s campaign that Biden was showing signs of cognitive decline. Video footage of Biden’s verbal gaffes and blunders since becoming president – like forgetting the names of his own officials and losing his train of thought at his single solo press conference – have only lent weight to their claims.

“This is really painful to watch,” conservative journalist Kyle Becker tweeted.

Biden’s supposed “senior moment” wasn’t the aging Democrat’s only blunder at the weekend-long G7 summit in Cornwall. News footage on Saturday showed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson correcting Biden, after Biden introduced the president of South Africa after Johnson had already done so. The video then shows Johnson apparently attempting to stop Biden talking to the group of world leaders at a meeting.

