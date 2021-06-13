‘Painful to watch’: Joe Biden apparently gets lost at G7 summit, wanders into cafe

US President Joe Biden was seen wandering around a cafe in Cornwall, England, before his wife stepped in and led him away. Conservatives, who have long questioned Biden’s mental acuity, called the video “painful to watch.”

Video footage posted online on Friday, but largely ignored by the mainstream media, shows Biden wandering slowly onto a cafe terrace. Someone on the terrace, most likely an ITV journalist, asks “How are your meetings going in Cornwall?” Biden then freezes, flashes a thumbs-up, and replies “Very good.”

Joe Biden seems to get lost at the G7 summit in England, Jill comes to the rescue @JoeBiden@G7@FLOTUS@USAmbUKpic.twitter.com/GFxGouRCoA — The Jewish Voice (@JewishVoice) June 11, 2021

First Lady Jill Biden then steps in and beckons her husband toward her, before leading him away by the hand as diners laugh out loud.

Biden’s demeanor and apparent confusion raised eyebrows online, particularly among American conservatives, who have claimed since last year’s campaign that Biden was showing signs of cognitive decline. Video footage of Biden’s verbal gaffes and blunders since becoming president – like forgetting the names of his own officials and losing his train of thought at his single solo press conference – have only lent weight to their claims.

“This is really painful to watch,” conservative journalist Kyle Becker tweeted.

Anyone who has ever had a family member with cognitive decline can recognize this clip. pic.twitter.com/qJfGwJrpRb — Amy Tarkanian (@MrsT106) June 11, 2021

"The leader of the free world" is suffering from senility. https://t.co/YWOfHNlPpa — David Leyonhjelm (@DavidLeyonhjelm) June 12, 2021

Biden’s supposed “senior moment” wasn’t the aging Democrat’s only blunder at the weekend-long G7 summit in Cornwall. News footage on Saturday showed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson correcting Biden, after Biden introduced the president of South Africa after Johnson had already done so. The video then shows Johnson apparently attempting to stop Biden talking to the group of world leaders at a meeting.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!