Bill Cosby denied parole after refusing sex-offender treatment therapy

Disgraced US comedian Bill Cosby has been denied parole after he refused to take part in sex-offender therapy programs and to acknowledge wrongdoing, even if it meant serving out his 10-year jail term in full.

Cosby, 83, has served three years so far at the state prison in Pennsylvania and this would have been the first time he was eligible for parole.

His publicist and spokesperson Andrew Wyatt said the rejection of his early release was “appalling” and that the actor “vehemently proclaims his innocence.”

“We knew he was going to be rejected. He called me and told me that if he didn’t take the course, he would be denied. He has maintained his innocence from the beginning,” Wyatt added.

Cosby was sentenced to a decade behind bars and designated a sex offender in 2018 after he was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004. He has been held at the State Correctional Institution in Phoenix, a suburb of Philadelphia.

A spokeswoman for the state parole board, Laura Treaster, said the former star of the Cosby Show would not be considered for parole until he completes sexual predator therapy.

Constand reacted to the decision not to grant Cosby parole by posting a tweet that read: “DENIED.”

