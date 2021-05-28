‘Tinder for antivaxers’? Unjected dating app to create ‘safe space’ for Covid-unvaccinated users

A new dating app is seeking to be the matchmaker for those opposed to getting inoculated against Covid-19, as a White House initiative with other apps encourages users to list their vaccination status so as to promote the jab.

On its website, Unjected claims that, given the long-term effects of coronavirus vaccines are still unknown, it intends to be “a safe place for Covid-19 unvaccinated individuals to connect and find each other in their own communities.”

Created by two mothers from Hawaii, the platform also states that it wants to be an uncensored forum for vaccine skeptics to discuss business, friendship, and love away from others who might harass or mock users for their views.

Though it’s not yet known when the app will officially launch, social media users were quick to criticize its business model, calling it “Tinder for antivaxers” and “a dating app for morons.”

Imagine being born in 2022 and finding out this is how your parents met https://t.co/qPjmsWzzVx — Arlen Parsa (@arlenparsa) May 27, 2021

How do people prove they aren't vaccinated? Do they have to produce some sort of "passport"? — Stephen Elder (@lucksbane) May 27, 2021

Each day, the Internet blesses us with a new dumb thing https://t.co/lP5l0siyDb — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) May 27, 2021

Others, however, including several celebrities, expressed support for the idea.

UK models Leilani Dowding and Laura-Alicia Summers both shared the app in their stories on Instagram, while Real Housewives of Cheshire star Leanne Brown – who previously attended anti-lockdown rallies – encouraged her 241,000 Instagram followers to find their “tribe” through the app, according to Unjected’s Instagram story highlights.

Unjected is not the first dating app to keep vaccination in mind, with the White House announcing last week that it would be partnering with Tinder, Bumble, OKCupid, and other platforms to let users provide their vaccination status in an effort to promote vaccination against Covid-19.

