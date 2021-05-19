 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Unfairly attacked by corrupt political system’: Trump hits back after NY AG launches criminal investigation into family business

19 May, 2021 18:27
FILE PHOTO. Trump Tower in New York city, USA. © Getty Images / Nicolas Economou
Donald Trump has hit out at the announcement that the Trump Organization is under criminal investigation by the New York state attorney general in relation to the former president’s financial affairs.

“There is nothing more corrupt than an investigation that is in desperate search of a crime. But, make no mistake, that is exactly what is happening here,” Trump said in a lengthy written statement on Wednesday.

The former Republican leader said he found out via “leaks in the mainstream media” that New York Attorney General Letitia James’ inquiry is no longer just a civil matter, but is now a criminal investigation.

On Tuesday night, CNN was the first to report that Trump’s empire was now being investigated by the New York AG and the Manhattan District Attorney in a “criminal capacity.”

James’ office launched the investigation into the then-president and his family in 2019, after Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, testified before Congress, accusing Trump of inflating the value of assets to get better loans and insurance coverage, while undervaluing them to reduce his tax obligations.

In his statement, Trump appeared to refer to his former attorney as a “lying, discredited low life.”

The former president also issued a fresh denial of any financial wrongdoing, decrying the investigation as the “greatest political witch hunt in the history of the United States.”

He claimed that James, a Democrat, had threatened on a number of occasions to launch wide-ranging inquiries into his affairs before she was elected as New York AG or had “seen even a shred of evidence.”

“I have built a great company, employed thousands of people, and all I do is get unfairly attacked and abused by a corrupt political system,” Trump added.

