‘I don’t care if you’re vaccinated, you dink!’ Teacher on leave after berating maskless student (VIDEO)

A Wisconsin teacher has been placed on leave after being caught on video berating a student for not wearing a mask, despite the young man allegedly being fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Video of the Poynette, Wisconsin high school teacher gained attention this week after being posted to TikTok.

“I don’t care if you’re vaccinated, you little dink,” the unidentified teacher yells at a sitting student while she points at him. “I don’t want to get sick and die. There’s other people you can infect just because you’re vaccinated. You know what? You’re not a special person around here.”

The teacher goes on to call the student a “jerk” and say, “You should hear about how everyone talks about you around here.”

Though the school district did not acknowledge the specifics of the altercation, Poynette District Administrator Matthew Shappell posted to Facebook that they “are aware of an incident” and an investigation has been launched while the teacher is placed on administrative leave.

“The District contacted the parents and we are taking steps to provide the appropriate support for the student involved,” he added.

Masks are required in school buildings and in district-sponsored transportation, according to Shappell, but he did not say what consequences are in place for students who do not follow this rule.

The video comes amidst numerous debates and confusion around mask requirements across the country as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now said fully-vaccinated individuals do not need to social distance or wear masks indoors or outdoors. There are numerous exceptions to the rule though, and many businesses and public buildings still require customers to mask up.

Pundits and activists such as Rachel Maddow and David Hogg have sparked debate this week for seeming to have a hard time accepting a maskless world.

Hogg made waves this week when he tweeted that wearing a mask would be “worth it” even though he’s fully vaccinated, that way people don’t mistake him for an anti-mask “conservative.”

MSNBC host Maddow similarly left people scratching their heads after she said on her program that she needs to “rewire” her brain to stop looking at maskless people as “a threat” or a “Covid denier.”

