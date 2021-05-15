‘Warms your heart to see’: American conservatives celebrate Israeli bombing of AP & Al Jazeera offices

Multiple US commentators have been celebrating the Israeli bombing of an international media tower that houses offices for AP, the BBC, and Al Jazeera.

After videos were published on social media showing the destruction of the building by Israeli missiles, people from around the world – including many journalists – condemned the bombing, calling it terrorism, a war crime, and an attack against the free press.

Several high-profile conservative commentators in the United States, however, mocked the bombing and expressed their support.

“Looks like the IDF took out Hamas’s PR team,” reacted television commentator John Cardillo, who was recently a host at Newsmax TV, while conservative journalist David Reaboi also celebrated the bombing.

Looks like the IDF took out Hamas’s PR team. https://t.co/dio7w589Ql — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) May 15, 2021

Also on rt.com Israeli airstrike levels Gaza tower housing AP, Al Jazeera & other international media (VIDEO)

Harry Khachatrian, a contributing editor for Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire, claimed the video “just warms your heart to see” and is “a great start to the weekend.” He also accused Al Jazeera of creating “PR for Hamas terrorists,” and concluded all that was missing was “some music” like “Dancing in the Street.”

Probably watched this a dozen times already, what a great start to the weekend — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) May 15, 2021

Upon being asked what he thought about AP’s offices being destroyed by the Israeli military, Khachatrian commented, “The AP will find a new building to work out of.”

Kurt Schlichter, a senior columnist for the conservative Townhall website, published several tweets laughing at the attack and calling the bombers “heroes,” while Stephen L. Miller – who has previously written for Fox News and National Review – posted a picture of a woman grinning.

Let’s stop pretending that the media is not a participant and that it is somehow entitled to not be treated like every other active enemy. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 15, 2021

Former US Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell made several posts defending the bombing by accusing AP of paying rent to a “Hamas front company.” Conservative podcast host Jesse Kelly framed the bombing of media offices as a fight against “communism,” tweeting, “Israel has done more to fight communism in the last 24 hours than America has done in years.”

Also on rt.com WATCH police using water cannon to disperse pro-Palestinian protesters in Paris

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!