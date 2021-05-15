2yo girl hurt in Chicago drive-by shooting, hours after city’s gun violence left 5 teens & young boy with gunshot wounds

A two-year-old toddler has been wounded in a drive-by shooting in Chicago, Illinois. The attack happened after several children sustained gunshot wounds in separate incidents.

The shooting occurred around 7pm local time on Friday near the steps of the Cook County courthouse in Chicago's Southwest Side. The toddler was sitting in the back seat of a car when someone drove up and fired shots from another vehicle, police said. The little girl was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the leg.

No one has been detained so far, with detectives looking for suspects.

The incident came after police reported that an eight-year-old-boy and five young teens were shot in Chicago on Thursday night and early Friday, according to local media. The youngest boy, who police said was not the intended target, was shot in the knee. At least 30 shell casings were reportedly left lying on the street where he was wounded.

The boys aged 15 and 16 were wounded in a separate shooting. The older boy was hit in the abdomen, and the younger one was shot in the arm. Both teenagers managed to walk to a hospital and were admitted to a nearby trauma center.

Another 16-year-old boy was shot in the arm while getting into his car in a different part of the city. The third 16-year-old boy was struck in the thigh while standing on the street, with the police saying that his wound appeared to be self-inflicted.

A 14-year-old girl was hospitalized with gunshot wounds to the abdomen early on Friday. She was also struck while standing on a street.

In April, a seven-year-old girl named Jaslyn Adams was injured as she was sitting in a car with her father in a McDonald’s drive-thru, when shots were fired from another vehicle. Adams’ father recovered from his gunshot wounds, but the girl died in the hospital. Three men were subsequently charged with her murder.

According to police, there were 769 homicides in Chicago in 2020, which is 274 more than the previous year and the highest number since 2016.

