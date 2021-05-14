‘Go back to England’: Prince Harry angers Americans after calling First Amendment ‘bonkers’

Prince Harry sparked yet another controversy this week after he criticized the United States’ constitutional right to free speech, the First Amendment.

During a Thursday appearance on Hollywood actor Dax Shepard’s ‘Armchair Expert’ podcast, the prince – who now lives in California after stepping down from his royal duties – said, “I’ve got so much I want to say about the First Amendment. I still don’t understand it, but it is bonkers.”

The comment angered many Americans who questioned why Prince Harry was living in the United States if he didn’t appreciate and respect its Constitution.

Hey, go home! We fought a war to get rid of Royals on our soil. No need to understand anything we do. Bye!! — diane (@diane90537970) May 14, 2021

If he has a problem with the constitution then he can go back to Britain. — Odysseus (@MadmanOdysseus) May 14, 2021

You can always leave if you don’t like our constitution and please find a country where you don’t have to deal with those bonker rights — oldflatulence (@oldflatulent1) May 14, 2021

“Yeah we know he doesn’t get it, his family is the reason it exists,” remarked one American social media user, while another advised the prince to take “a lesson on American history,” pointing out that the American Revolution took place in order “to rid ourselves of the British and get our freedom.”

Others were more direct, telling Prince Harry to “go back to England.”

Prince Harry’s comments even made their way to Republican Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw, who quipped, “I just doubled the size of my Independence Day party.”

Ironically, during the same show appearance, Prince Harry criticized podcast host Joe Rogan for speaking without thinking after Rogan sparked controversy by arguing that young, healthy people don’t need to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Also on rt.com Prince Harry tells UFC’s Rogan to ‘stay out’ of vaccine debate as British royal visits NFL stadium to urge world to get Covid jab

The prince warned that “in today’s world, with misinformation just endemic,” people have “got to be careful about what comes out of your mouth.” Singling Rogan out by name, he said celebrities should just “stay out of it” and not say anything at all if they don’t have anything useful to say.

Prince Harry has become a controversial figure since stepping down from his royal duties with his wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex last year.

Since their departure from royal life, the couple have relocated to California and signed multi-million dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify, launched their own podcast, and controversially taken shots at the royal family in a television interview with Oprah Winfrey – angering Brits and Americans alike.

Also on rt.com UK royal family mulls appointing DIVERSITY & INCLUSION chief amid ‘racism’ row caused by Meghan & Harry's interview – reports

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!