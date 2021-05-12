‘Jimmy was better’: Trump slams Biden as WORSE than Carter over gas, economy & Israel

Former US president Donald Trump slammed his successor Joe Biden as worse than Jimmy Carter, saying comparisons on the economy, gas shortages and Middle East are “very unfair” to the 39th POTUS.

“Jimmy mishandled crisis after crisis, but Biden has CREATED crisis after crisis,” Trump posted on his Desk blog on Wednesday afternoon. “Joe Biden has had the worst start of any president in United States history, and someday, they will compare future disasters to the Biden Administration—but no, Jimmy was better!” he added.

Donald says Jimmy was better than Joe. pic.twitter.com/AFb0NoDCQu — Patsy Widakuswara (@pwidakuswara) May 12, 2021

As examples of crises created by Biden, Trump brought up the surge of migrants on the southern US border that the current administration “refuses to call a crisis”; gas shortages across the southeastern US, caused by the ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline; as well as the “economic crisis” and “Israel crisis.”

While Trump did not offer much in the way of a detailed explanation – as usual – on Wednesday the Labor Department released alarming inflation numbers, and last month’s jobs report fell far short of expectations. The “Israel crisis” was most likely referring to the outbreak of hostilities between Israel and the Palestinians.

Also on rt.com IDF will fight until there’s ‘complete silence’ before any truce is possible, says Israeli defense minister

Hamas and Islamic Jihad militant groups began firing rockets at Israel on Monday, following clashes outside the Al-Aqsa mosque between Israeli police and Palestinians protesting evictions from East Jerusalem. Israel responded by bombing Gaza.

Multiple conservative commentators pointed out that the Biden administration restored US financial aid to the Palestinians last month – to the tune of $235 million – that Trump had frozen, linking the move to the current conflict.

On the domestic front, thousands of gas stations across 17 US states ran dry following Saturday’s Colonial Pipeline hack, causing lines last seen during the Carter presidency and the OPEC boycott to punish the US for supporting Israel. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm insisted the East Coast was not facing a “gasoline shortage” but rather a “supply crunch” and cautioned against “hoarding.”

Also on rt.com ‘We know this sounds simple’: US government tells citizens not to fill bags with gasoline

On Wednesday, the Labor Department released the Consumer Price Index (CPI) that showed a 4.2% increase from this time last year – the biggest since 2008. Actual impact of flooding the economy with trillions in Fed “stimulus” money was likely underestimated, as the core CPI does not count the prices of food and energy – both of which have risen steeply in recent months.

All this bad news comes on top of the massively underwhelming April jobs report, with new jobs projected to hit almost a million but in reality ending up at 266,000.

It was Trump’s son Donald Jr. who made the comparison between Biden – whom the corporate media and the White House have tried to portray as the second coming of Franklin Delano Roosevelt – and Carter, in a flippant tweet last week after the Bidens went to visit the Carters in Georgia and posed for a bizarre photo.

Also on rt.com But they’re not a publisher? Twitter walks back ‘explainer’ of Donald Trump Jr’s reference to Jimmy Carter after mockery

Twitter’s “explainer” – since deleted – that Carter was “a Nobel Peace Prize winner whose humanitarian record is largely respected” was criticized as partisan, since Carter’s term in the White House coincided with energy shortages, inflation and foreign policy humiliations for the US.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!