‘It’s a hustle’: Elon Musk DESTROYS Dogecoin as he brings crypto memes to his episode of SNL

Instead of going “to the Moon,” the price of cryptocurrency Dogecoin crashed and burned as the ‘Dogefather’ Elon Musk hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live.

It was Musk’s mother Maye who name-dropped Dogecoin in the opening skit, saying she hoped it wouldn’t be her Mother’s Day gift.

“It sure is,” replied the SpaceX and Tesla founder.

Musk then made an appearance on the ‘Weekend Update’ segment as a financial analyst calling himself the “Dogefather,” hyping the cryptocurrency before agreeing with the cast members that “it’s a hustle.”

After going up slightly as the comedy show went live, the price of Dogecoin – a meme cryptocurrency with an estimated capitalization of $90 billion by now – went into free fall. It was down by almost 27%, going from 66 cents to 50 cents, in the space of an hour.

Elon Musk has 25 minutes to save his $DOGE or it’s going to pass the moon on its way back to Earth. Or is this a “Moon & Shoulders” pattern forming. -26% 🙈 in just one hour. pic.twitter.com/S25DbUQvU0 — Ξ Fly Guy Ξ (flyguy.eth)🚀 🦇🔊 (@FlyGuyInTheSky) May 9, 2021

Hahahahahah. Crypto folks had been hyping up Elon Musk’s appearance in SNL with the possibility of DOGE will be skyrocketing. https://t.co/FSXZ47iJJd — Riyan Wahyudi (@riyanwahyudi) May 9, 2021

It had regained some ground by the episode’s closing, going back to around 55 cents.

You know what wasn't on my bingo card? Elon Musk trying to explain dogecoin on SNL — ms. perfectly fine (@darbwell) May 9, 2021

It didn’t help that the sketch comedy show just could not land a joke – at least until a pre-recorded skit making fun of Musk’s Mars colonization push, featuring actors Pete Davidson and musical guest star Miley Cyrus.

You're a hero, Chad pic.twitter.com/dQ3G4ffk0j — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 9, 2021

The eccentric billionaire may have actually tried to warn everyone, introducing himself as “the first person with Asperger’s to host SNL… or at least the first to admit it,” and joked that he was “pretty good at running ‘human’ in emulation mode.”

The live sketch comedy and variety show has been around since 1975 and once spun off such cult comedy films as ‘Blues Brothers’ and ‘Wayne’s World,’ but its popularity – and ability to reach Americans beyond the liberal coastal bubbles – has faded in recent years.

For anyone tuning into SNL just for Elon — it’s not him — it sucks like this all the time. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) May 9, 2021

While some have panned the episode, others chose to view Musk’s act as subversive, showing “MILLIONS of young Americans... how disconnected and tone-deaf the coastal elite are.”

“If you’re not a raging leftist – they think you’re a joke,” tweeted conservative writer Bradley Brewer. “Elon showed us all who they are – again.”

In my opinion, tonight’s @nbcsnl was awesome - simply because @elonmusk showed MILLIONS of young Americans (via #doge) how disconnected and tone-deaf the coastal elite are.If you’re not a raging leftist - they think you’re a joke.Elon showed us all who they are- again. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/RBp9yRF8JK — Bradley Brewer 🇺🇸 (@realBradBrewer) May 9, 2021

