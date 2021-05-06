Caitlyn Jenner slammed as ‘out of touch’ after saying rich friends leaving California in private jets because of the homeless

Republican California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner was ridiculed after claiming on Fox News that her friends were leaving the state because they didn’t want to look at homeless people on the streets.

Jenner – who rose to fame as an Olympic gold medalist and a star of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ – told Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Wednesday that one of her wealthy friends specifically cited homeless people on the streets as the reason he left California, because he couldn’t “take it anymore.”

“My friends are leaving California,” Jenner told Hannity, offering an anecdote about her friend.

“The guy right across… he was packing up his hangar and I said, ‘Where are you going?’ And he says, ‘I’m moving to Sedona, Arizona, I can’t take it anymore. I can’t walk down the streets and see the homeless.’”

“I don’t want to leave. Okay?” she went on, concluding, “Either I stay and fight or I get out of here.”

Caitlyn Jenner to Hannity: "My friends are leaving California. My hangar, the guy right across, he was packing up his hangar and I said, where are you going? And he says, 'I'm moving to Sedona, Arizona, I can't take it anymore. I can't walk down the streets and see the homeless'" pic.twitter.com/Z1WbBBQXq7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 6, 2021

While Jenner obviously intended her story to highlight her plans to tackle California’s homelessness problem, it didn’t come across that way to many on social media.

With an estimated net worth of $100 million, she was quickly mocked by Americans who considered the comment to be elitist and out of touch.

“It’s as if the GOP intentionally picked the most out of touch person in the entire state to run for Governor,” commented one person, while another joked, “Stepping over all the peasants in California to get to my hangar is so depressing that I'm moving to Sedona. So relatable.”

I mean, if you have to pack up your hangar to avoid the homeless... things are bad. Really, really bad.We can all totally relate, amirite? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 6, 2021

"How do I relate to people? I know. I'll talk about MY AIRPLANE HANGAR." — Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) May 6, 2021

‘Ewww! Peasants!’ Is certainly a slogan. — Ian Bray (@IanABray) May 6, 2021

President of the NARAL pro-choice organization Ilyse Hogue reacted, “Running on a platform on wanting to prevent your rich friends from having to see people who have lost their homes is something.”

Right!!! Everyday American leaving their Malibu estate to drive to their hangar to fly away on their private jet.. totally relatable — Irishrygirl (@irishrygirl) May 6, 2021

You can’t even walk down the pier to your yacht anymore without having to see the homeless. The winter yacht, of course. The summer one is in the Hamptons. Duh. — That's HEDLEY! (@HedleyLamarr23) May 6, 2021

Jenner took aim at California’s homeless problem and “elitist” Democrat politicians in a gubernatorial campaign advert this week and has reportedly been receiving advice from former president Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign manager, Brad Parscale.

The reality TV star has also promised to make tackling homelessness a priority should she be elected as governor and has proposed the formation of a commission on housing and land use.

