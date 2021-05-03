Colorado allows maskless indoor gatherings… if 80% of attendees are fully-vaccinated & can show PROOF

Colorado governor has extended his statewide mask mandate for another month, but allowed indoor gatherings not to wear face coverings – if at least 80 percent of them are fully vaccinated, and can prove it.

Governor Jared Polis (D) extended the state’s indoor mask mandate for 30 more days on Sunday. While there is no outdoor mask requirement and face coverings are largely not mandatory in areas with less than 35 cases per 100,000 residents – the mandate will remain in effect for government, medical and care facilities, as well as jails, indoor children’s camps and schools.

READ MORE: Vaccine passports? EU to reopen to American tourists this summer, but travelers must have proof of ‘APPROVED’ jabs, Brussels says

However, fully vaccinated Coloradans have been offered some leeway, but only while gathering in groups of likewise-minded socially-responsible individuals, according to an executive order issued Sunday.

Also on rt.com Normalising the abnormal: From ‘We’re not planning Covid passports’ to ‘They may be needed long term’ in 3 easy months

“Notwithstanding any provision of this Executive Order, individuals are permitted to remove their medical or non-medical cloth face coverings in Public Indoor Spaces if 80% of the individuals in the Public Indoor Space have shown proof of vaccination,” reads an executive order issued Sunday.

The governor did not specify what type of document would serve as a “proof of vaccination,” possibly wary of a strong pushback against any kind of standardized so-called ‘vaccine passports.’

Also on rt.com CDC blames ‘Covid anxiety’ for adverse reactions, 164 times more people fainting after getting J&J vaccine compared to flu shot

With roughly 30 percent of Colorado's population fully vaccinated so far, Polis teased an imminent “return to life as normal,” but hinted that it fully depends on the remaining residents’ willingness to inoculate.

Reaching a high level of immunity is what will allow for a life without masks, but before that is possible, many more Coloradans need to get vaccinated.

Last week, the US health authority also unveiled some encouraging new rules, declaring that those who receive the Covid-19 vaccine no longer need to worry about wearing a mask outside – but for those meeting in indoor public spaces the restrictions remain in effect, according to the CDC guidance.

Also on rt.com CDC unveils ‘encouraging’ new Covid-19 rules... allowing vaccinated Americans to not wear mask outside & at small gatherings

Like this story? Share it with a friend!