 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

3 killed, dozens injured after migrant smuggling boat capsizes off California (VIDEOS)

3 May, 2021 01:25
Get short URL
3 killed, dozens injured after migrant smuggling boat capsizes off California (VIDEOS)
©  Twitter / San Diego Fire Department
At least three people have been killed and over two dozen injured after an apparent migrant smuggling vessel capsized and broke into pieces after hitting a reef off San Diego, California.

The first distress call was received around 10am local time (1700 GMT), resultin in a massive multi-agency rescue operation, including US Coast Guard, San Diego Fire and Police Departments,  Harbor PD and even Park Rangers. However, by the time rescuers arrived, the 40-foot (12-m) vessel involved in the accident was already torn to pieces after hitting a reef just off the Cabrillo National Monument shore.

Three people were confirmed dead, while seven were rescued from the water and a total of 27 were transported to local hospitals. Authorities believe there were “around 30” people on board the vessel, and most of them managed to make it to shore on their own.

“Every indication, from our perspective, is that this was a smuggling vessel used to smuggle migrants into the United States illegally,” said Jeff Stephenson, San Diego sector supervisor and border patrol agent, noting a recent increase in sea smuggling operations.

The captain of the vessel was detained and being questioned, but his identity and nationality of the victims were not immediately known. Meanwhile authorities released several photos of the wreckage, while a witness shared a dramatic video showing the aftermath of the tragedy.

Also on rt.com US Border Patrol rescues SIX-MONTH-OLD BABY thrown into Rio Grande River by smugglers

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies