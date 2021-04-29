‘The future will belong to America!’ Biden promises joint session of Congress in 1st speech since taking office

US President Joe Biden addressed both chambers of Congress, just ahead of his hundredth day in office, focusing on the progress his administration has made in delivering on its campaign promises, and making some new ones.

“We’re in a competition with China and other countries to win the 21st Century,” Biden declared, adding that the United States must and will prove to its adversaries that “democracy still works.”

Can our democracy deliver on the most pressing needs of our people? Can our democracy overcome the lies, anger, hate and fears that have pulled us apart? America’s adversaries – the autocrats of the world – are betting it can’t… They are wrong. And we have to prove them wrong.

He rolled out ambitious plans to create millions of green, union infrastructure jobs; expand Obamacare and provide four more years of public education – starting at age 3 and ending with two years of community college – all paid by taxing the rich.

Biden also presented a laundry list of policies long favored by Democrats – gun control, amnesty for illegal immigrants and “equity” in matters of gender and race – claiming they have broad national support and need to be enacted by Congress right away, calling on Republicans to fall in line.

We can’t be so busy competing with each other that we forget the competition is with the rest of the world to win the 21st Century.

“The autocrats will not win the future,” Biden reiterated, calling for unity as the only way forward to a “more perfect” Democracy, as “One people. One nation. One America.”

WATCH BIDEN’S FULL SPEECH:

