Self-proclaimed ‘race-baiter’ posts video of white hotel clerk having breakdown after being ‘scolded’ by black customer

US filmmaker Tariq Nasheed has stirred Twitter anger by sharing a controversial video showing a receptionist who caved in under an angry customer’s pressure, and by making it about the skin colors of the two people involved.

Nasheed lived up to his Twitter account bio, which describes him as “the world’s #1 Race Baiter” – though not in the “I bait racists & expose them” sense that he aspires to. On Sunday, he posted a video showing a tense stand-off between a receptionist apparently working for the Holiday Inn Express and an angry customer unhappy with some issue about the hotel reservation system.

The video, which was filmed by the customer, quickly goes into an unexpected direction, when the employee has an explosive reaction to the continued complaints. He hits himself in the head repeatedly and walks away in clear distress, sobbing: “You’ve ruined my whole life, man”. The cameraman responds with a “Wow. You’ve gotta be kidding me.”

The video has been circulating on some small websites and shared over the past several days by people interested in spectacles of public humiliation, before Nasheed chose to post it for his audience of over 260,000 to see. The film producer and social media commenter stressed that the employee was “white” while the aggrieved customer was “Black.”

The post, however, didn’t go down well; many people lashed out against Nasheed and whoever shared it online in the first place. The reaction of the employee resembles that of a person with a neurodevelopmental disorder that makes social interactions difficult. So many commenters refused to see the situation as “white guy cannot handle black man defending his rights,” and took it more along the lines of “bully harasses autistic kid doing an ungrateful job and gloats about it online.”

Honestly, y'all need to learn when people are Autstic or have learning disabilities.The guy filming should have stoped and not uploaded this. — Glow Power (@MobGlow) April 25, 2021

This is bullying. I see it often. People frustrated with the world going and taking out their frustrations on the service industry because they know these people have no choice but to take it. He was probably one of many that day. Pushes the poor guy past his breaking point. — JustBrad (@UTBBrad) April 26, 2021

This young man is suffering from self-harm. He's hitting himself because this is his way of dealing with bad feelings or thoughts. This job is to stressful for him! He needs to work at a library or any job that's a slow pace. — Ronda Duncan (@cudinshirley) April 26, 2021

It was not immediately clear where or when the video was filmed and what the initial conflict was about. Some earlier postings suggest the customer had been overcharged by $600 for his stay at the hotel.

