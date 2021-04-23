Arizona judge HALTS election audit, as Republicans make final play to uncover election fraud

The fate of a GOP-backed election audit in Arizona now hangs in the balance, after a Maricopa County judge paused counting until Monday, so that Democrats can prepare their objection. Republicans hope to find evidence of fraud.

Arizona’s Republican-controlled State Senate ordered a forensic audit of 2.1 million ballots in Maricopa County this week, and counting got underway on Friday morning at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.

However, a last minute lawsuit by the Arizona Democratic Party to halt the count succeeded, and on Friday afternoon, Superior Court Judge Christopher Coury ordered that counting be paused until Monday, to allow those challenging the count time to back up their claim that the audit violates state election law, and was being carried out without the correct security procedures.

AUDIT UPDATE: Maricopa County Superior Court has ruled that AZ audit will be paused at 5PM today (to allow for appeal) until Monday 12PM IF plaintiffs provide $1million bond for damages. Judge said "The audit will proceed" but he wants to review policies and procedures in place. — Arizona Republican Party (@AZGOP) April 23, 2021

The Democrats were ordered to post a $1 million bond to have the audit paused.

Joe Biden won Arizona by just 10,000 votes, the majority of them in Maricopa County. Republicans there have alleged since November that Biden’s win was fraudulent, but two county-ordered audits have failed to substantiate those claims.

While the Arizona Democrats work to stop the recount, Dominion Voting Systems – the company whose machines were used in Arizona and according to some Trump supporters were involved in “rigging” the election – has fired off multiple lawsuits at politicians and media outlets who have accused the firm of foul play.

