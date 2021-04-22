 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Multiple rockets land near Baghdad International Airport, US-led coalition base, triggering alarms - reports
Multiple rockets land near Baghdad International Airport, US-led coalition base, triggering alarms – reports

22 Apr, 2021 21:33
Multiple rockets reportedly fell near Baghdad International Airport. There have also been reports of air-raid sirens going off inside Camp Victory, which houses US coalition forces. No casualties are being reported.

According to local media sources, a total of three rockets went off in the vicinity of the airport. Security forces are now examining the platforms from which the rockets were launched.

An independent video that has not been verified but is circulating on social media purports to show smoke rising from the Camp Victory military base, which is located in the area surrounding the airport.

According to a Sky News Arabia correspondent, at least one Iraqi has been reported as wounded from the blasts. 

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

