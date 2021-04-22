Multiple rockets land near Baghdad International Airport, US-led coalition base, triggering alarms – reports

Multiple rockets reportedly fell near Baghdad International Airport. There have also been reports of air-raid sirens going off inside Camp Victory, which houses US coalition forces. No casualties are being reported.

According to local media sources, a total of three rockets went off in the vicinity of the airport. Security forces are now examining the platforms from which the rockets were launched.

3 rockets impacted near the vicinity of Camp Victory, #Baghdad Intl. Airport, #Iraq. No injuries. The launcher of the rockets was found in the Al-Jihad District. Remains of one of the rockets at the airport also. pic.twitter.com/Zmgpp2pyCK — Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) April 22, 2021

An independent video that has not been verified but is circulating on social media purports to show smoke rising from the Camp Victory military base, which is located in the area surrounding the airport.

Air raid sirens sounding inside the US -led military base in Baghdad, Iraq pic.twitter.com/uK7MkwLYkl — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 22, 2021

According to a Sky News Arabia correspondent, at least one Iraqi has been reported as wounded from the blasts.

