1 in 3 Americans say they know someone who LIED to skip Covid-19 vaccine queue – poll

A new poll has found that over 30% of Americans claim to know someone who lied about their personal information in order to obtain a Covid-19 vaccine more quickly than they would have otherwise.

The survey from Axios/Ipsos found that 31% of people say they personally know someone who “claimed to have a health condition or another qualifying criteria that would allow them to get the Covid-19 vaccine sooner.”

Covid-19 vaccines in the US only recently became available to the general public, with states initially prioritizing health care professionals and people with certain underlying conditions when first beginning their distribution.

More than half of US adults have received at least one dose of their Covid-19 vaccine.

Also on rt.com Covid-19 vaccine could possibly ‘trigger’ herpes infection in rare cases – study

The Ipsos poll also found that a majority on both sides of the political aisle support vaccination efforts, though more so with Democrats than Republicans, as 72% of people identifying as Joe Biden supporters said they believe the Covid-19 vaccines save lives and that people should get inoculated as soon as possible, while 60% of Donald Trump supporters said the same.

People also appear to agree with distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine being paused following several cases of patients developing serious blood clots, from among the over seven million doses of the jab administered in the US to date.

Nearly 90% of those polled said they believe the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are being “responsible” for recommending a pause on the vaccine.

While faith in the vaccine and health officials appears to be rising, people’s everyday precautions against Covid-19 are also lowering.

Also on rt.com Michigan’s lockdown-championing Gov. Whitmer traveled to Florida after warning residents to avoid spring break trips

Ipsos found the lowest number of people were self-quarantining (11%) since they began asking the question at the start of the pandemic, and more people were eating out (48%).

Over half of respondents did say they were continuing to social distance when in public. Similarly, 63% said they wear masks all the time in public, while 13% said they never, or only occasionally, wear a face covering.

The poll was conducted among more than 1,000 adults in the US between April 16 and April 19, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3%.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!