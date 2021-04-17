 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Protesters scuffle with Chicago police during march against shooting of teenager Adam Toledo (VIDEOS)

17 Apr, 2021 03:47
©  Ruptly
Demonstrators protesting against the police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo in Chicago clashed with police, after marching through the mayor’s neighborhood and demanding her resignation.

Although the protest appeared to be mostly peaceful, independent videographer Brendan Gutenschwager captured the scuffles between protesters and Chicago PD at Logan Square Park, shortly after 10 pm local time.

Hundreds of protesters marched through Chicago on Thursday, chanting “Say his name, Adam Toledo!” and “CPD, KKK, how many kids did you kill today?” 

Also among the chants were “Hands up, don’t shoot!” and “Fire fire, gentrifier. Black people used to live here!” Marching through the neighborhood where the mayor lives, the demonstrators changed “Hey hey, ho ho, Lori Lightfoot’s got to go!” 

Friday’s demonstrations follow the release of body camera footage on Thursday, showing a Chicago PD officer fatally shooting the teen on March 29. Toledo had just dropped a handgun behind a fence, after being pursued by officers.

“We understand that the release of this video will be incredibly painful and elicit an emotional response to all who view it, and we ask that people express themselves peacefully,” Lightfoot said in a joint statement with the lawyers for Toledo’s family.

Footage of Toledo’s death emerged amid the protests in Minnesota over the police shooting of Daunte Wright – an African-American man who tried to flee a traffic stop – and the ongoing trial of Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer charged in last year’s death of George Floyd, which triggered Black Lives Matter protests and riots across the US.

