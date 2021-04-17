Protesters scuffle with Chicago police during march against shooting of teenager Adam Toledo (VIDEOS)

Demonstrators protesting against the police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo in Chicago clashed with police, after marching through the mayor’s neighborhood and demanding her resignation.

Although the protest appeared to be mostly peaceful, independent videographer Brendan Gutenschwager captured the scuffles between protesters and Chicago PD at Logan Square Park, shortly after 10 pm local time.

Melee at Logan Square Park as police clash with the crowd in the streets here at the end of tonight’s protest for Adam Toledo #Chicago#AdamToledo#ChicagoPolicepic.twitter.com/z6aGha59NF — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) April 17, 2021

Clashes are breaking out between Chicago Police and the crowd here at Logan Square Park #Chicago#ChicagoPD#ChicagoProtestspic.twitter.com/fVL5W2P7Gm — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) April 17, 2021

Hundreds of protesters marched through Chicago on Thursday, chanting “Say his name, Adam Toledo!” and “CPD, KKK, how many kids did you kill today?”

Hundreds have gathered in Chicago to protest the police killing of 13-year-old Adam Toledo pic.twitter.com/53CVZK8MzG — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 16, 2021

Also among the chants were “Hands up, don’t shoot!” and “Fire fire, gentrifier. Black people used to live here!” Marching through the neighborhood where the mayor lives, the demonstrators changed “Hey hey, ho ho, Lori Lightfoot’s got to go!”

Protesters are now marching through Lori Lightfoot’s neighborhood here in Chicago #AdamToledo#Chicagopic.twitter.com/vtHSrzWu5o — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) April 17, 2021

Friday’s demonstrations follow the release of body camera footage on Thursday, showing a Chicago PD officer fatally shooting the teen on March 29. Toledo had just dropped a handgun behind a fence, after being pursued by officers.

Chicago is showing up for #AdamToledo. The Logan Square center is overflowing with people, signs and flags for justice. pic.twitter.com/co3eZNvy3u — Ariel Parrella (@ArielParrella) April 16, 2021

“We understand that the release of this video will be incredibly painful and elicit an emotional response to all who view it, and we ask that people express themselves peacefully,” Lightfoot said in a joint statement with the lawyers for Toledo’s family.

Footage of Toledo’s death emerged amid the protests in Minnesota over the police shooting of Daunte Wright – an African-American man who tried to flee a traffic stop – and the ongoing trial of Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer charged in last year’s death of George Floyd, which triggered Black Lives Matter protests and riots across the US.

