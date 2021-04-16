 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Google goes dark? US users report massive outages of search giant

16 Apr, 2021 14:55
FILE PHOTO. © Pexel / PhotoMIX Company; (inset) © downdetector.com
Search engine Google has been reported down by thousands of users, particularly those in New York, with its search, mail, docs and drive apps all apparently suffering outages.

The outages were reported on DownDetector, a site that tracks the availability of web services based on user reports. As of Thursday afternoon, more than 2,300 users reported problems with a range of Google services, from Gmail and Google Docs, to the firm’s ubiquitous search engine.

The outages were concentrated on the east coast of the US, particularly in New York City.

Earlier this week, Google Drive and Docs users in the US and Europe also experienced error messages and long loading times, which Google investigated and blamed on a “service outage.”

The Google glitches hit New York nearly three months after the northeast coast of the US suffered a devastating internet outage that affected a range of online services, from Google and YouTube to Amazon and Zoom. The outage originated with telecoms firm Verizon, who blamed it on "a fiber cut in Brooklyn."

