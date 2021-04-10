 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘Social justice pays well’: BLM leader ripped for ‘buying $1.4 million Los Angeles home’ in predominantly white neighborhood

10 Apr, 2021 21:10
Get short URL
‘Social justice pays well’: BLM leader ripped for ‘buying $1.4 million Los Angeles home’ in predominantly white neighborhood
©  REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Critics are blasting Patrisse Khan-Cullors, Black Lives Matter ‘co-founder,’ over reports she recently purchased a $1.4-million Los Angeles home in an exclusive neighborhood that comprises primarily white residents.

Khan-Cullors’ lavish Topanga Canyon home, which consists of three bedrooms and a guest house, is in a neighborhood that is nearly 90% white, according to reports. The home was sold to a corporate entity controlled by the 37-year-old activist. 

The social activist helped create the Black Lives Matter movement after spurring debate with the #blacklivesmatter hashtag in 2013 following the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin. The movement has since become central to race debates in the US and across the world, with protests popping up in major cities highlighting the controversial deaths of black Americans such as George Floyd. 

Also on rt.com Tensions high ahead of #WhiteLivesMatter rally in California: KKK and BLM expected to show up

Khan-Cullors, a self-described Marxist, has been blasted on social media following reports of the sale going public, with critics accusing her of exploiting the social justice movement for her own profit. 

“About to quit my job to go into activism. Looks more lucrative,” one Twitter user noted

“Under Marxism, the people in charge always live well. This is an excellent example of why knowing history is important,” Townhall contributor Mike LaChance wrote

It’s unclear how much Khan-Cullors financially pulls from her work with BLM, but the group brought in a whopping $90 million in donations last year. Since creating the movement, the activist has published a memoir as well as signed a deal with Warner Bros. to help create content that centers around black people’s stories. 

BLM’s other co-founders have parted ways with the organization, leaving Khan-Cullors as its sole leader, though that position has been heavily criticized. According to a report from Politico last year, local organizers were questioning the disbursement of funds within the group, saying they had seen little to no financial support and needed to rely on crowdfunding to stay afloat.

Also on rt.com ‘Don’t be surprised if buildings burn’: BLM activist warns ‘all hell will break loose’ if Chauvin acquitted of George Floyd murder

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies