Flight attendant demands that family GET OFF plane because their toddler isn’t wearing a mask (VIDEO)

Disturbing video from on board a Spirit Airlines flight out of Florida shows a flight attendant trying to kick a Jewish family off the plane because their toddler wouldn’t put on a mask while eating.

Three short videos that made the rounds on Twitter on Monday show a masked flight attendant talking to the pregnant mother and the father wearing a Jewish skullcap, demanding they take their things and go for being in violation of the mask policy.

The girl, who sat in her mother’s lap, wasn’t wearing a mask while eating her yogurt. Eating is exempt from the mask mandate.

VIDEO: @SpiritAirlines staffer tells pregnant Mom that her young child needs to put on a mask despite eating or else police will be called.NOTE that the video shows the early moments of this incident, so @SpiritAirlines can’t pull here a he/she said. pic.twitter.com/DpJkXfvWJH — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) April 5, 2021

“We’ll have to deplane the aircraft and call the police,” the attendant can be heard telling the family, explaining that “the pilot wants you off.”

“I’m not getting off this plane,” the mother is heard saying in the second video, asking other passengers to help her put a mask on her “screaming toddler.”

More of the @SpiritAirlines incident. FYI, following the @FlyFrontier incident a few weeks back, @FAANews sent warning letters to passengers who at the time were not even accused of not wearing masks that they were in violation of the mask rule. Letter can’r even be appealed! pic.twitter.com/e7ZgQzA4NV — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) April 5, 2021

According to Yossi Gestetner from the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council, who shared the videos, the mother is seven months pregnant, the toddler is two years old, and the family also had a seven-year-old son with special needs on board.

“Everyone was ordered off” during the dispute, Gestetner tweeted.

What happened next isn’t exactly clear, but the third video shows the father saying the family was back on board, with a new flight crew.

Unlike @FlyFrontier who kept dishing out insults and alleged lies against the victims of their abuse a few weeks back, @SpiritAirlines let everyone back onto the plane. (Possibly everyone except for the abusive - and potentially bigoted - crew member.) pic.twitter.com/7h4qA73ExD — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) April 5, 2021

As of 3pm Eastern time on Monday, Spirit has not commented on the incident.

Last month, a Hasidic Jewish family was removed from a Frontier Airlines flight after the crew alleged they had violated the mask policy. Gestetner highlighted that incident at the time as well.

In January, American Airlines forced a 20-member family from Salt Lake City, Utah to get off the plane, also for allegedly violating the mask mandate. One of the family members said his mask had briefly slid off his nose, and he quickly put it back, but he was told the crew wanted them off the plane anyway.

They were allowed to rebook their flight after they agreed “to comply with the face-covering policy,” the airline said.

Almost all US airlines have required passengers to wear masks since mid-2020 or earlier. The Biden administration imposed a federal mask mandate on all travelers on January 22 this year.

