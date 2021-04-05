 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Riot in St. Louis jail: Inmates start fire, break windows & throw out furniture (VIDEO)

5 Apr, 2021 05:39
Get short URL
Riot in St. Louis jail: Inmates start fire, break windows & throw out furniture (VIDEO)
Around 60 inmates from the St. Louis Justice Center started a riot late Sunday, local media report citing police. Videos from the scene show a crowd gathering outside as prisoners smash windows and throw out various objects.

Video from the scene shows several people in prison robes throwing out objects through busted windows on the third floor of the St. Louis Justice Center. Local media reported chairs and tables were tossed out.

The inmates were filmed holding up a ‘Help Us’ sign as police arrived on scene to assist corrections officers.

TV channel KTVI FOX 2 News quoted police as saying that around 60 inmates are involved in the riot.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies