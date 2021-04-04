 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Mark Zuckerberg's phone number included in huge Facebook user leak

4 Apr, 2021 15:43
Get short URL
Mark Zuckerberg's phone number included in huge Facebook user leak
Facebook co-founder, Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a combined Senate Judiciary and Commerce committee hearing in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill April 10, 2018 in Washington, DC. ©  Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was reportedly among those affected in a mass data leak that revealed users’ phone numbers.

It was reported on Saturday that a huge stolen database of 533 million Facebook users had been leaked for free online, with the data having previously circulated on criminal marketplaces.

The leak affects users from around the world and includes names, phone numbers, dates of birth, email addresses, and marital statuses – and in an ironic twist, it appears that Zuckerberg is among those affected.

Cybersecurity researcher Dave Walker pointed out on Saturday evening that Zuckerberg's personal phone number was now public due to the leak and joked, “If journalists are struggling to get a statement from @facebook, maybe just give him a call, from the tel in the leak?”

According to the Daily Mail, Zuckerberg's fellow Facebook co-founders Chris Hughes and Dustin Moskovitz also had their personal information leaked.

Facebook has attempted to downplay the incident, noting that the data came from an old security breach – though it's the first time that the information from the leak has been made free to the public after it was posted on a hacking forum this week.

Also on rt.com Massive database of 533 MILLION Facebook users with PHONES leaked online, but tech giant says it’s just ‘old data’

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies