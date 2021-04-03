Florida expands evacuation zone amid state of emergency in Manatee County over fears of ‘imminent breach’ of wastewater reservoir

Manatee County officials have expanded a mandatory evacuation area around a leaking wastewater pond at an old Piney Point phosphate mine, as governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency amid fears of an “imminent” collapse.

Over 300 households received an emergency evacuation alert on Saturday afternoon, after the initial danger zone that included just a few dozen houses was expanded half-mile west and one mile southwest, according to the Manatee County Public Safety Department.

.@MCGPublicSafety expanded the evacuation order as the wastewater breach at Piney Point continues to grow. 316 homes are in this evacuation area. Here’s what you need to know: https://t.co/IQl6Dl1W2H Updates from @WFLAAllyson@WFLAOlivia and myself tonight on @WFLA. pic.twitter.com/MyBzEwohNb — Niko Clemmons (@WFLANiko) April 3, 2021

The artificial pond at the Piney Point industrial site, abandoned since 2001, contains an estimated 800 million gallons of sea- and rainwater mixed with waste products from the manufacture of phosphate fertilizer.

DEP is coordinating with @FLSERT Emergency Management officials to monitor & respond to a recent shift in the south stack at the Piney Point facility. Manatee County EM has issued a mandatory evacuation for the facility. https://t.co/0gKtXGz0wA — Florida DEP News (@FLDEPNews) April 3, 2021

Authorities fear that millions of gallons of water could rush out and flood the immediate area within a matter of seconds, according to Manatee county administrator Scott Hopes.

We are talking about the potential of about 600m gallons within a matter of seconds and minutes leaving that retention pool and going around the surrounding area.

New images courtesy of @8_plamisonshowing the wastewater leak at the Piney Point phosphogypsum stack that has prompted the state of emergency and evacuation of the surrounding area. https://t.co/0TPhjQvZz1@WFLApic.twitter.com/DZdMBZKc5G — Justin Schecker (@WFLAJustin) April 3, 2021

In the meantime, addressing concerns of alleged “radioactive waste” and other “toxic chemicals”, the state's Department of Environmental Protection claimed that the wastewater is “slightly acidic, but not at a level that is expected to be a concern, nor is it expected to be toxic.”

The water meets water quality standards for marine waters with the exception of pH, total phosphorus, total nitrogen and total ammonia nitrogen.

New video from @MCGPublicSafety of the leak at the Piney Point phosphogypsum stack as officials worry it could get much worse at any moment. https://t.co/n6DeA9GVhQpic.twitter.com/7sTgL4z0By — Justin Schecker (@WFLAJustin) April 3, 2021

The leak was first discovered on Thursday, and on Friday authorities issued the first evacuation orders, after their attempts to contain the growing breach and drain some of the water into nearby Tampa Bay failed to alleviate the threat of an uncontrolled collapse.

On Saturday afternoon, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for Manatee County, “to ensure resources are allocated for necessary response and recovery.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency after a significant leak at a storage pond of wastewater threatened to cause flooding and collapse a system with radioactive material. https://t.co/nxNebfinYZpic.twitter.com/gNaSDCWMQL — ABC News (@ABC) April 3, 2021

