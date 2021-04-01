Native American activists ‘KILL’ BLACK SNAKE outside White House in anti-pipeline protest after marching through DC (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Hundreds of Native Americans and environmental activists gathered in Washington, DC to protest against Dakota Access and Line 3 pipelines, calling on President Joe Biden to cancel it and pour resources into solar energy instead.

Indigenous activists first made headlines with massive protests against the Dakota Access pipeline (DAPL) in 2016, setting up a makeshift camp near Mandan, North Dakota to block construction. The standoff ended in February 2017, with hundreds of police forcibly dismantling the encampment.

Indigenous youth outside Army Corps of Engineers offices in Washington DC decry #Line3#DAPL and all pipelines encroachment on their land and water rights. Submit 400 k petitions urging Biden administration to cancel permits. pic.twitter.com/WgjJdWSXTc — DCMediaGroup (@DCMediaGroup) April 1, 2021

On Thursday, hundreds of activists delivered a petition with over 100,000 signatures to the Army Corps of Engineers in the US capital, protesting the pipeline’s “encroachment on their land and water rights” and urging the Biden administration to cancel the permits to expand the pipeline – and even dismantle it altogether.

There’s a giant black snake being unveiled near Capital One Arena in DC as Indigenous youths protest the Dakota Access Pipeline pic.twitter.com/BG3GuTOSsg — Jane Recker (@janerecker) April 1, 2021

As part of the protest, activists carried a 250-foot “black snake” – a symbolic representation of the pipeline – through the streets of DC, before “killing” it outside the White House.

If you want to get people’s attention, a 250 foot snake is a pretty good way to do it. Genius move by the @SRYouthCouncil. pic.twitter.com/1UHxgGKJDt — ashley fairbanks (@ziibiing) April 1, 2021

Line 3 is another pipeline that activists say would run through indigenous lands and endanger their water with potential spills. The proposed pipeline is supposed to run from the tar sands in the Canadian province of Alberta to Superior, Wisconsin.

The black snake has been killed by indigenous youth and the tripods are holding up water protectors at the White House. We are all demanding #NoLine3#ShutDownDAPL#BuildBackFossilFreepic.twitter.com/6qv3XaqwhP — Keya Chatterjee (@keya_chatterjee) April 1, 2021

Protesters, many wearing masks, held up signs and chanted against the two pipelines and fossil fuels as they marched through DC, demanding the Biden administration “keep it in the ground” and focus on solar energy instead.

One activist who faces trespassing charges for protesting against the pipelines spoke at the DC rally.

“You can’t trespass on stolen lands,” said Jasilyn Charger of Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe.

Jasilyn Charger, Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe youth leader with @earthguardianz, is facing charges for taking action to protect her community’s land & water. She came to DC today to make her voice heard: “You can’t trespass on stolen lands.” #BuildBackFossilFreepic.twitter.com/5gdaPFPR1i — Ben Cushing (@bmcushing) April 1, 2021

Activists also riffed on Biden’s campaign slogan “Build back better” by demanding he “Build back fossil free.”

NOW: Hundreds of Indigenous youth from the routes of Line 3 & Dakota Access oil pipelines are rallying in DC w/ a message for @JoeBiden:It’s time to #StopLine3, #ShutDownDAPL & #BuildBackFossilFree! We can’t #BuildBackBetter w/ deadly pipelines.Watch: https://t.co/Fo7zb05kgZpic.twitter.com/fO64yx64Z7 — Collin Rees #DefundThePolice (@collinrees) April 1, 2021

One of the first things Biden did upon inauguration was cancel the Keystone XL pipeline that was supposed to run from Alberta to the Kansas-Nebraska state line, and ban fracking on federal land.

As for Dakota Access, activists briefly celebrated last July, when a federal judge ordered its operator, Energy Transfer Partners, to stop operations for a mandatory environmental impact review – which could have taken up to 13 months. An appeals court overruled the decision a week later, however, allowing the 570,000-barrel-per-day pipeline to keep running.

Native Americans and their environmentalist allies argue that the pipeline will inevitably lead to spills and contaminate the land and water resources of tribes such as the Standing Rock and Cheyenne River Sioux, whose lands it touches on.

Pipeline proponents have countered that Dakota Access surpasses federal safety requirements and doesn’t actually transit the Standing Rock reservation, unlike the rail cars that transport the Canadian oil.

