‘Miss me yet?’ Trump makes cameo at Mar-a-Lago wedding & dunks on Biden policies

Be it the stage at a GOP mega-event or a relatively small wedding party he hosts at his Mar-a-Lago club, no platform is too small for former president Donald Trump to tell the audience how things are worse without him in office.

A leaked video, published Sunday by online tabloid TMZ, shows the former US leader dunking on Joe Biden and his policies at a wedding party. It was reportedly filmed last Saturday night at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, where the happy couple, John and Megan Arrigo, celebrated tying the knot.

Cheered by the audience, Trump pulled no punches criticizing the current occupant of the White House, blasting President Biden’s handling of the situation at the US southern border and rocky relations with foreign adversaries like Iran and China.

“It’s a rough thing, and I just say, do you miss me yet?” Trump mused as the crowd erupted in applause. He went on to complain for a little bit about his defeat in the November election, which he believes was unfair, before saying how honored he was to host the newlyweds and their guests.

The rhetoric and the “do you miss me yet” bait shown in the video were similar to what Trump said a month ago, when he was a guest of honor at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando.

It’s not that unusual for Trump to make an appearance at someone else’s party and use the occasion for some political grandstanding. In 2019, he pulled a similar stunt at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. He joined the bride and groom in calling on the participants to chant: “USA, USA!” with them.

