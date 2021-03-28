Washington, DC mayor blasted for calling carjacking ‘crime of opportunity’ days after Uber Eats driver’s brutal death

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser has been accused of victim-blaming and playing politics by sharing a video on how to avoid auto theft after a carjacking that led to the death of Mohammad Anwar.

“Auto theft is a crime of opportunity,” Bowser tweeted on Sunday, providing a video that shared advice on how to avoid being the victim of a carjacking.

The video includes such golden nuggets as “park in a safe spot,” “keep track of your keys,” and “lock your car.”

Bowser’s tweet came only days after Uber Eats driver Mohammad Anwar died following a scuffle with 13- and 15-year-old girls who were trying to steal his car, which led to a crash and Anwar’s death. The scene was caught on video and the two girls were taken into custody.

Mainstream media outlets have already been accused of downplaying Anwar’s death, with a CNN tweet referring to the act as an “accident” provoking a backlash – the two girls are being charged with felony murder and armed carjacking. Critics accused the network of choosing the wording because the suspects are both black.

Also on rt.com Fury after CNN refers to Uber Eats driver’s death during carjacking by black teen girls as ‘accident’

Bowser’s tweet has also set off a wave of pushback, with many accusing her of victim-blaming and spinning the murder.

“Oh, so it’s the fault of Mohammad Anwar’s fault that he was murdered by two teens in a car violent carjacking (sorry, CNN calls it an accident), in which they assaulted and tazed him?” reporter Ian Miles Cheong tweeted in reaction.

“Worst possible tweet the mayor could’ve sent this morning,”added Daily Caller’s Logan Hall.

“I’ve stopped getting gas in my neighborhood because it’s become a hot spot for carjackings. But how about you also do your job and make your city safer instead of placing all of the onus on victims?” Spectator editor Amber Athey wrote.

Rape is a crime of opportunity. Follow these steps to reduce the risk of your body becoming a target. https://t.co/4APbTS4apA — Natalie Johnson (@nataliejohnsonn) March 28, 2021

Good timing on this tweet, mayor. https://t.co/KPsWuM73ma — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 28, 2021

What is it exactly you would say you do around here? https://t.co/HJ9MmRDcK4 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 28, 2021

Like this story? Share it with a friend!