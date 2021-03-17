‘Peak cult sh*t’: Hillary Clinton fans flood Twitter with ‘ImStillWithHer’ hashtag as #Resistance grasps for a new cause

With no hot elections looming and ex-president Donald Trump having retired to Florida, social media’s Orange Man Bad brigade has fallen back on tantalizing ‘what-if’ fantasies starring Hillary Clinton.

Having safely delivered the 2020 election to President Joe Biden, Twitter’s keyboard-warrior #Resistance has struggled to find the kind of meaningful cause that can reliably fill up entire days with productive partisan trolling.

However, Clinton lawyer Marc Elias appeared to stumble over just such a mission on Wednesday, rustling up a controversy in what appeared to be an effort to promote the work of his latest project, Democracy Docket. The attorney proudly declared he was still “with her” – a reference to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign slogan – whipping up a hashtag that quickly drew support from fellow Hillary fans on social media.

To all of the hateful trolls who insist on tweeting my association with @HillaryClinton, thank you!#ImStillWithHer — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) March 17, 2021

Smug supporters of the twice-failed presidential candidate sang her praises, insisting she had been “so right” about the perils awaiting the nation should it fail to elect her as president in 2016, and blaming right-wing misogyny for her failure to appeal to the electorate.

Almost incalculable how much better our nation would be today if she were elected President.BTW - to the 40,000 Democrats in PA, WI, and MI who weren't "inspired" to vote for her 4 years ago - this is all on you. The choice could not have been more clear.#ImStillWithHerpic.twitter.com/lBPDnBtowt — Jonathan Gaffney 🇺🇸 (@JGaffneyUSN) March 17, 2021

#ImStillWithHer Hilary has been demonized for decades, this is what right wing extremists do to successful educated women. The right wing slime machine did great damage to Hilary, for doing nothing than being very good at what ever job she was given. pic.twitter.com/X0NpDc80oy — Florida Freethinker ! (@EdTruman3) March 17, 2021

“Millions of people owe @HillaryClinton an apology,” one die-hard blue-check supporter insisted.

However, many users were quick to smack down the stirrings of Clintonite nostalgia, pointing out that the failed candidate had in many ways been the architect of her own demise, from pushing the GOP to nominate Trump to digging her own political grave with her infamous takedown of half the electorate as a “basket of deplorables.”

Seriously why tf would anyone still be saying #ImStillWithHer? She literally hand picked and elevated Trump. 🤦‍♀️ — Becca ♒️ 🐾🌲👣 (@Becca2400) March 17, 2021

It’s crazy to see really. If anyone ever dares to bring up facts about her losing to the easiest person to beat & how she used the pied piper strategy (people can check WikiLeaks), they just reply that you’re mad Bernie lost lol They’re the only ones still mad making hashtags — Jennifer (@maisondejenn) March 17, 2021

Others highlighted the cultish nature of the perennial candidate’s fanatical supporters.

#ImStillWithHer is peak cult shit lmaoShe lost to an idiot man-child from a game show, whom she helped elevate in the first place.Next time nominate someone who isn't dogshit and a right-winger with zero charisma and negative popularity. — Chef Gaykwon 🏳️‍🌈☭🚩🐧 (@GramsciFag69) March 17, 2021

#ImStillWithHer is trending Who’s a cult? 😂 — Thia is with... 😏✌️💋🔥 (@ThiaBallerina) March 17, 2021

Sometimes I think the US has a problem with cult-like worship of politicians and public servants. Then, I see that there's currently a Twitter trend for somebody who ran for President 5-years-ago and realize, naw, everything's fine. #ImStillWithHer — Ron Placone (@RonPlacone) March 17, 2021

But one thing both sides could agree on was that the US would have been a very different country – for good or ill – had Clinton won in 2016.

#ImStillWithHer Just think how different our world would be if the 2016 Election had not be stolen from @HillaryClinton. So demonized and hated by the right...She was right all along.#sheknew — Rex Zane 🏴‍☠️ (@rexzane1) March 17, 2021

Team Clinton propped up Trump in 2016 because they thought he would be easier to beat, then spent the 2020 primaries attacking Bernie because they blamed him for their loss four years earlier. Who is out there unironically tweeting #ImStillWithHer in the year of our lord 2021??? — Yes, You're Racist (@YesYoureRacist) March 17, 2021

