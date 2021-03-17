At least 7 killed in string of shootings at THREE different spas across metro Atlanta, Georgia

A series of shootings at three different spas in the Atlanta, Georgia area has left at least seven people dead and several others injured, according to multiple reports, sparking a manhunt for suspects, who remain at large.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at Young’s Asian Massage near Acworth, Georgia – a suburb of Atlanta – on Tuesday, finding five suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived, Cherokee County Sheriff’s spokesperson Howard Baker told local media. Two were pronounced dead at the scene, while a third victim succumbed to their injuries after being transported to a hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office initially released an image of a dark SUV they say could be tied to the shooting in Acworth, while a local CBS affiliate later reported that one suspect had been arrested in Crisp County, roughly 200 miles south of Acworth.

MORE— The shootings come about an hour after Cherokee Co. deputies responded to a shooting at a separate massage parlor off Hwy 92 that left at least 2 people dead and several others hurt.Investigators have not said if the two are connected @11AliveNewshttps://t.co/pQATqHf5Ft — Maura Sirianni 11Alive (@MauraSirianni) March 17, 2021

Law enforcement also received reports of a robbery at the Gold Massage Spa in Atlanta, where they found three others dead of gunshot wounds. Around the same time, yet another shooting occurred at the Aroma Therapy spa right across the street. One person was reported killed there, though few details have emerged from any of the shootings.

While police have not determined a motive in any of the killings, nor whether they were related, authorities Atlanta said their investigation is still in its early stages.

“Many have asked whether these shootings are related to Cherokee County's shootings. At the moment, it is too early to confirm that, but we have spoken with Cherokee County officials and we are looking into that possibility,” Atlanta Police said in a statement, adding that the department had increased patrols at similar businesses nearby.

