3 dead after driver plows into at least 8 pedestrians near San Diego City College – police

Three people have been killed and several more injured after being struck by a car in an underpass at the San Diego City College in California on Monday, local police have said. One person has been arrested.

San Diego Police Department Officer Scott Lockwood told local media that the driver of the car ditched his vehicle and ran, before being detained.

Two chaplains are on-site, as well as several medics and around 60 firefighters, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.

DEVELOPING: At least 8 injured after a car drove into a group of pedestrians near San Diego City College in #SanDiego, California. The driver has been detained. pic.twitter.com/2t7t7PjaSE — YWN REPORTER (@YWNReporter) March 15, 2021

The incident was reported just after 9am local time at the 1400 block of B Street in a tunnel that runs under the college.

Local media report that the scene of Monday's incident is frequented by homeless people, who shelter along the sidewalks of the tunnel.

Local resident Ronnie Williams, who was under the bridge at the time of the incident, told News8 that he heard a “bang” and saw the driver hit “two or three tents”. He said the car then plowed into up to five more tents, before Williams himself was also struck by the vehicle, sustaining a minor leg injury.

