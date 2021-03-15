 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 dead after driver plows into at least 8 pedestrians near San Diego City College – police

15 Mar, 2021 17:50
© Twitter / @SDFD
Three people have been killed and several more injured after being struck by a car in an underpass at the San Diego City College in California on Monday, local police have said. One person has been arrested.

San Diego Police Department Officer Scott Lockwood told local media that the driver of the car ditched his vehicle and ran, before being detained.

Two chaplains are on-site, as well as several medics and around 60 firefighters, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.

The incident was reported just after 9am local time at the 1400 block of B Street in a tunnel that runs under the college.

Local media report that the scene of Monday's incident is frequented by homeless people, who shelter along the sidewalks of the tunnel.

Local resident Ronnie Williams, who was under the bridge at the time of the incident, told News8 that he heard a “bang” and saw the driver hit “two or three tents”. He said the car then plowed into up to five more tents, before Williams himself was also struck by the vehicle, sustaining a minor leg injury.

