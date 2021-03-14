 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Die-in’ in NYC & vandalism in LA as protesters mark 1yr anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s death (VIDEOS)

14 Mar, 2021 10:34
Protesters took to the streets in America’s two largest cities to mark the one-year anniversary of the police shooting that killed Breonna Taylor. Her death became a rallying cry for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Hundreds of people gathered in New York City’s Times Square to participate in a ‘die-in’ to remember her killing. Footage from RT’s video agency Ruptly shows people lying on the ground, with some holding signs reading “Black Lives Matter” and “Abolish the police.”

Elsewhere in the city, demonstrators carrying signs and chanting Taylor’s name shut down the Brooklyn Bridge. Similar protests were held in Louisville, Seattle, and Portland. 

Taylor, a 26-year-old medical worker, was shot and killed by Louisville police officers during a botched raid at her apartment. 

In Los Angeles, demonstrators carrying shields marched through neighborhoods as they shouted “black women matter.”

The demonstration also sparked acts of vandalism. Activists reportedly smashed up the windows of several businesses in Hollywood. Protesters also threw rocks at police, resulting in several arrests. One officer was injured in the clashes, local media reported. 

In one clip, a demonstrator is seen attacking a police cruiser, jumping on the vehicle as it attempts to speed away.  

In total, around 200 people participated in the Los Angeles protest, local media reported. Journalist Andy Ngo claimed that the demonstration was organized by the Youth Liberation Front, which has been involved in violent protests in Portland and Seattle.  

