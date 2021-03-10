Senate confirms Merrick Garland, once snubbed for Supreme Court, as Biden’s attorney general

Merrick Garland, a federal judge whose nomination for the US Supreme Court was blocked by Republicans in 2016, was easily confirmed as President Joe Biden’s attorney general in a 70-30 Senate vote.

Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky), who led the effort to ignore President Barack Obama’s nomination of Garland following the February 2016 death of Justice Antonin Scalia, was one of the votes in favor of confirming him as the new head of the Justice Department on Wednesday.

“I'm voting to confirm Judge Garland because of his long reputation as a straight shooter and a legal expert,” McConnell said on the Senate floor. “His left-of-center perspective has been within the legal mainstream. Let's hope our incoming attorney general applies that no-nonsense approach to the serious challenges facing the Department of Justice and our nation.”

