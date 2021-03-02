 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Texas gov lifts mask mandate & OKs businesses to operate at 100% capacity
HomeUSA News

Texas gov lifts mask mandate & OKs businesses to operate at 100% capacity

2 Mar, 2021 19:56
Get short URL
Texas gov lifts mask mandate & OKs businesses to operate at 100% capacity
©  REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has lifted many of the Covid-19 restrictions in his state, permitting businesses to operate at 100-percent capacity and repealing the requirement for people to wear face coverings.

Abbott delivered the “exciting news” during a speech to the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, informing the assembled small business and community leaders that the mask mandate – in place since July – was no more.

“We must now do more to restore livelihoods and normalcy for Texans by opening Texas 100 percent,” Abbott said in a statement on Tuesday – Texas' Independence Day. “Make no mistake, Covid-19 has not disappeared, but it is clear from the recoveries, vaccinations, reduced hospitalizations, and safe practices that Texans are using that state mandates are no longer needed.”

With this executive order, we are ensuring that all businesses and families in Texas have the freedom to determine their own destiny.

The announcement that businesses would be permitted to operate at full capacity going forward doubtless came as a relief for those establishments struggling to return to full operation in the wake of one of the worst storms in Texas’ history. The snowstorm late last month took out power, heat, and other utilities to over four million Texans, killing dozens.

Abbott was one of the later governors to impose a face covering requirement, waiting until July 2nd to demand residents wear masks and bars close down. Tuesday saw 8,140 new cases of Covid-19 diagnosed in Texas, an average change of 18 percent. There were 129 deaths, also a decrease of 13 percent over two weeks, and some 5,611 people were hospitalized with the virus.

Also on rt.com Parts of Texas were as cold as Mars during recent big freeze, as rolling blackouts visible from space

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies