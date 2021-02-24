How do you do, fellow kids? Biden White House leaves followers baffled after tweeting out-of-touch meme with Canadian PM
Biden’s White House Twitter account posted two images in a row captioned “How it started. How it’s going” on Wednesday. The first showed Biden and Trudeau walking side by side down a hallway lined with flags, apparently from Biden's term as Vice President under Barack Obama. The second featured a large screen on which Trudeau was projected, with Biden turned towards it, seemingly in mid-speech, clearly taken during the pandemic.
How it started. How it’s going. pic.twitter.com/3zYLLt4a1X— The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 24, 2021
It’s not clear what message Biden was trying to send with the meme, which - if interpreted in the typical way - suggests that Biden talking to the larger-than-life Trudeau represents a deterioration of relations. The meme began life as a way for people to sum up the arc of their romantic relationships, but shortly after its arrival became used almost exclusively in a sarcastic manner.
Social media commenters were unsurprisingly confused, unsure what they were supposed to take away from the baffling meme.
Is this suggesting Biden thinks it’s a good thing if we all have to do zoom meetings forever?— John Gage (@johnrobertgage) February 24, 2021
February 24, 2021
Some opted to deliver what they felt was a more accurate assessment of the Biden presidency.
How it started. How it's going. pic.twitter.com/KXicU7Cyno— 🚩🏴 Biden's🦵H🅰️iry🦵Leg (@BernieToVest) February 24, 2021
The White House making memes is how it's going— Jesse Laport (@JesseLaport) February 24, 2021
Others had more pointed comments along the lines of what Biden should actually be doing beyond fluffing the Canadian PM. “You tweet a lot for someone that owes me $2,000,” one Twitter user reminded the US president
People need stimulus check bro https://t.co/kGe3xvlSwOpic.twitter.com/by1VYdQydY— angie (@angie_bann) February 24, 2021
A little less time memeing and more time stopping putting immigrant children in facilities plz.— Logan | ✨Seiros for AHR✨ (@logankennemer) February 24, 2021
Some Biden and Trudeau fans tried to squeeze something positive out of the inscrutable meme.
Love it!— Syed M Kazmi (@SMahmoodKazmi) February 24, 2021
The strong bond between Canada and the US is beginning to regrow. We need strong Canadian-American relations.— Adam Badenhorst 🔥🔥 (@aeb212) February 24, 2021
Though even the Biden-loving media establishment couldn’t quite swallow the cringe.
we can retire the meme now https://t.co/Q1GQEoVNrL— Lauren Egan (@Lauren_V_Egan) February 24, 2021
