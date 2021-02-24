 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
How do you do, fellow kids? Biden White House leaves followers baffled after tweeting out-of-touch meme with Canadian PM

24 Feb, 2021 22:05
© Twitter/ White House
The Biden administration has taken a popular meme and mutilated it, leaving what appears to be praise for Canada’s Justin Trudeau but which was hard to understand either way.

Biden’s White House Twitter account posted two images in a row captioned “How it started. How it’s going” on Wednesday. The first showed Biden and Trudeau walking side by side down a hallway lined with flags, apparently from Biden's term as Vice President under Barack Obama. The second featured a large screen on which Trudeau was projected, with Biden turned towards it, seemingly in mid-speech, clearly taken during the pandemic.

It’s not clear what message Biden was trying to send with the meme, which - if interpreted in the typical way - suggests that Biden talking to the larger-than-life Trudeau represents a deterioration of relations. The meme began life as a way for people to sum up the arc of their romantic relationships, but shortly after its arrival became used almost exclusively in a sarcastic manner. 

Social media commenters were unsurprisingly confused, unsure what they were supposed to take away from the baffling meme.

Some opted to deliver what they felt was a more accurate assessment of the Biden presidency.

 Others had more pointed comments along the lines of what Biden should actually be doing beyond fluffing the Canadian PM. “You tweet a lot for someone that owes me $2,000,” one Twitter user reminded the US president

Some Biden and Trudeau fans tried to squeeze something positive out of the inscrutable meme.

Though even the Biden-loving media establishment couldn’t quite swallow the cringe.

