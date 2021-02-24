How do you do, fellow kids? Biden White House leaves followers baffled after tweeting out-of-touch meme with Canadian PM

The Biden administration has taken a popular meme and mutilated it, leaving what appears to be praise for Canada’s Justin Trudeau but which was hard to understand either way.

Biden’s White House Twitter account posted two images in a row captioned “How it started. How it’s going” on Wednesday. The first showed Biden and Trudeau walking side by side down a hallway lined with flags, apparently from Biden's term as Vice President under Barack Obama. The second featured a large screen on which Trudeau was projected, with Biden turned towards it, seemingly in mid-speech, clearly taken during the pandemic.

How it started. How it’s going. pic.twitter.com/3zYLLt4a1X — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 24, 2021

It’s not clear what message Biden was trying to send with the meme, which - if interpreted in the typical way - suggests that Biden talking to the larger-than-life Trudeau represents a deterioration of relations. The meme began life as a way for people to sum up the arc of their romantic relationships, but shortly after its arrival became used almost exclusively in a sarcastic manner.

Social media commenters were unsurprisingly confused, unsure what they were supposed to take away from the baffling meme.

Is this suggesting Biden thinks it’s a good thing if we all have to do zoom meetings forever? — John Gage (@johnrobertgage) February 24, 2021

Some opted to deliver what they felt was a more accurate assessment of the Biden presidency.

The White House making memes is how it's going — Jesse Laport (@JesseLaport) February 24, 2021

Others had more pointed comments along the lines of what Biden should actually be doing beyond fluffing the Canadian PM. “You tweet a lot for someone that owes me $2,000,” one Twitter user reminded the US president

A little less time memeing and more time stopping putting immigrant children in facilities plz. — Logan | ✨Seiros for AHR✨ (@logankennemer) February 24, 2021

Some Biden and Trudeau fans tried to squeeze something positive out of the inscrutable meme.

Love it! — Syed M Kazmi (@SMahmoodKazmi) February 24, 2021

The strong bond between Canada and the US is beginning to regrow. We need strong Canadian-American relations. — Adam Badenhorst 🔥🔥 (@aeb212) February 24, 2021

Though even the Biden-loving media establishment couldn’t quite swallow the cringe.

we can retire the meme now https://t.co/Q1GQEoVNrL — Lauren Egan (@Lauren_V_Egan) February 24, 2021

