NASA confirms SAFE LANDING of Mars 2020 probe
NASA confirms SAFE LANDING of Mars 2020 probe

18 Feb, 2021 21:01
The US space agency confirmed that its Perseverance rover has safely touched down on the surface of the red planet, where it is supposed to probe the soil for traces of past life over a full Martian year.

“I’m safe on Mars,” NASA tweeted from the account set up for the rover, just before 4 pm Eastern time on Thursday.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

