NASA confirms SAFE LANDING of Mars 2020 probe

The US space agency confirmed that its Perseverance rover has safely touched down on the surface of the red planet, where it is supposed to probe the soil for traces of past life over a full Martian year.

“I’m safe on Mars,” NASA tweeted from the account set up for the rover, just before 4 pm Eastern time on Thursday. I’m safe on Mars. Perseverance will get you anywhere. #CountdownToMars — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 18, 2021 DETAILS TO FOLLOW