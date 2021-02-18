 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Senator Ted Cruz ripped for change of flight (& story) after he’s caught heading to Cancun amid massive snowstorm in home state

18 Feb, 2021 22:44
Republican Senator Ted Cruz (Texas) carries his luggage at the Cancun International Airport before boarding his plane back to the US, in Cancun, Mexico February 18, 2021. ©  Reuters / Stringer
Texas Republican Ted Cruz is being ripped to shreds on social media for apparently covering up a trip to Cancun by recasting it as an overnight and changing his flight – all while his Texas constituents froze in the dark at home.

Cruz allegedly called United Airlines at 6 a.m. on Thursday to change his flight the morning after his disastrous recognition at the Houston airport with his family en route to Cancun. After the senator was lambasted for taking a beach vacation as millions of Texans sat freezing without electricity or heat in the grip of a massive power outage coinciding with a winter storm, Cruz had his return flight changed from Saturday to Thursday evening, according to an airline source cited by travel industry outlet Skift.

An image of the upgrade list for the United Airlines 4:05pm Thursday flight from Cancun to Houston posted to Twitter includes one “CRU, R.” – Cruz’s given name is Rafael – standing by for business class.

While the senator eventually released a statement on Thursday acknowledging it had “been an infuriating week for Texans” and explaining “our family lost heat and power too,” the rest of the explanation – that the Cruz daughters had asked to “take a trip with friends” on the spur of the moment and, with school closed for the week, Cruz had just picked up and gone with them with the intention of returning the next day – rang false with many readers.

Cruz’s detractors on social media warned him the coverup was worse than the crime, pointing to his prodigious suitcase – not exactly an overnight bag – and the apparent ticket change.

Others wondered what happened to the “long-planned trip” he had supposedly embarked on – referenced by an AP source “with direct knowledge of the situation” – before realizing that leaving his constituents literally out in the cold didn’t look good.

And some with better memories reminded Cruz that he’d slammed Austin Mayor Steve Adler for taking a private jet to Cabo while telling his constituents to “stay home if you can” over Thanksgiving just a few months ago – before apparently pulling the same stunt, but without the chutzpah to follow through.

Many marveled at Cruz’s ability to throw even his family under the proverbial bus.

And even Cruz’s defenders could only attempt to point the popular rage at a politician with a five-digit body count.

