Criminal probe into ‘attempts to influence’ 2020 US election in Georgia targets Trump, media claims

10 Feb, 2021 17:00
FILE PHOTO © Reuters / Kevin Lamarque
A criminal probe into the 2020 US presidential election launched by Fulton County, Georgia district attorney will look at former President Donald Trump asking the secretary of state to “find” votes, according to media reports.

Fulton County DA Fani Willis confirmed the existence of the investigation on Wednesday and said she sent letters to Governor Brian Kemp, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, the lieutenant governor and the attorney general, asking that all records related to the administration of the election should be preserved.

“This investigation includes, but is not limited to, potential violations of Georgia law prohibiting the solicitation of election fraud, the making of false statements to state and local governmental bodies, conspiracy, racketeering, violation of oath of office and any involvement in violence or threats related to the election’s administration,” says the letter, obtained by the New York Times.

