Senate votes it is CONSTITUTIONAL to try ex-President Trump, paving way for full impeachment trial

A simple majority of US Senators have voted to recognize the impending impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump as constitutional. Trump’s legal team insisted the chamber lacks the jurisdiction to try an ex-president.

Six Republicans joined Senate Democrats to give the go-ahead for Trump’s second impeachment trial. Mitt Romney, Bill Cassidy, Ben Sasse, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Pat Toomey broke with the rest of their party to guarantee the trial moves ahead. The task was not daunting since only a simple majority was needed, with the final tally being 56-44.

BREAKING: U.S. Senate votes that former President Trump's impeachment trial is constitutional pic.twitter.com/W4GlCUwlMX — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 9, 2021

The vote came after some four hours of debate that saw Trump’s lawyers argue that Democrats have been hell-bent on impeachment from the first days of his administration. Trump's defense attorney David Schoen accused Democrats in the House of an “insatiable lust for impeachment,” while playing a video that showed calls to impeach Trump by his most fervent critics, such as Rep. Maxine Waters (D-California) , throughout his time in office.“In this unprecedented snap impeachment process, the House of Representatives denied every attribute of fundamental constitutional due process that Americans have correctly come to believe is what makes this country so great, “ Schoen charged, as he displayed the clip.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Michigan), lead impeachment manager, also featured in the video.

WATCH Former President Trump's Attorney David Schoen plays "lust for impeachment" video montage pic.twitter.com/KRHHi9tDB4 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 9, 2021

