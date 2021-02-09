Tampa mayor threatens maskless Super Bowl revellers with police, gets reminded of her own aversion to face coverings

The mayor of Tampa has expressed her frustration with Super Bowl fans who broke her executive order to wear masks during and after the game. Maskless “bad actors” will be “identified” by the city police, she warned.

Mayor Jane Castor signed the order two weeks ago ahead of the face-off between the Chiefs and the Buccaneers in the Raymond James Stadium, mandating masks for all those attending. In place until February 13, the order covered the area outside the arena itself as well as tourist hotspots like the historic district of Ybor City. The NFL demanded that masks be worn by all 22,000 people who were allowed to watch the game in person.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday morning, a masked Castor said it was “a little frustrating” that some people didn't follow her instructions. “I am proud to say that the majority of individuals that I saw out and about enjoying the festivities associated with the Super Bowl were complying,” she said.

BREAKING: At a press conference Monday, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said that maskless fans at the Super Bowl will be "identified" by law enforcement and that police will "handle" the situation pic.twitter.com/S20Xv97jYJ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 8, 2021

“But those few bad actors will be identified, and the Tampa Police Department will handle it,” the former police chief added.

The reproach didn't sit well with some commenters, who were quick to remind others that Castor herself is hardly an example of someone rigidly following the recommendation to wear a mask in public places. An older image showing Castor without a mask apparently attending a Tampa Bay Lightning hockey game was shared by many. Other alleged examples popped up, too.

But it's OK to NOT wear a mask at a Tampa Bay Lightning game? To set the example to Floridians, will Mayor @JaneCastor be nominating herself as "identified" and then be "handled" "by law enforcement"? C'mon, Mayor set the example - BE the example ? What say you @fdlepio? pic.twitter.com/v2UhJBNz39 — Jane Bailey (AcadiaU MtA)🇨🇦🇬🇧 (@peakpilot) February 9, 2021

It was taken during one of her own city mask mandates. Also this was from October 10th, also under mask mandate. pic.twitter.com/38etZy2cnT — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) February 9, 2021

Others questioned her assertion that only a small minority broke her order during the celebrations of the Tampa home team's win, citing “overwhelming” photo and video evidence to the contrary. The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County even asked for other agencies’ help in tracing Covid-19 cases specifically linked to the game, which the local media presume will establish whether the Super Bowl became a super spreader event.

Here's a look at jubilant, raucous and mostly maskless Bucs fans reacting to the #SuperBowl 55 win across Tampa. See and read more: https://t.co/p5EPGMiScbpic.twitter.com/fkAky0cQ5R — Tampa Bay Times (@TB_Times) February 8, 2021

Under Castor's order, maskless fans are facing a fine of up to $500. This notably goes in defiance of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who as part of his reopening strategy prohibited localities from collecting fines from individuals not wearing masks. The governor may be one of the “bad actors” that the mayor spoke about. He reportedly decided that a face cover would be clashing with beer consumption.

Caught DeSantis before he left an event and he brought up this picture on his own by saying, "Someone said, 'hey, you were at the Super Bowl without a mask' ... but how the hell am I going to be able to drink a beer with a mask on? Come on. I had to watch the Bucs win." https://t.co/OEDAeW2eGM — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) February 8, 2021

