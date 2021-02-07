 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Biden puts US in standoff with Iran, says sanctions won't be lifted until country stops enriching uranium

7 Feb, 2021 16:00
Get short URL
Biden puts US in standoff with Iran, says sanctions won't be lifted until country stops enriching uranium
©  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo
In a new excerpt from his pre-Super Bowl interview, President Joe Biden made it clear there is no chance of the US lifting sanctions on Iran unless they "stop enriching uranium first," a step Tehran is not willing to take.

Biden's stance puts him at odds with Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who said before the US president's comments aired that the US must lift all sanctions if it wants Iran to "return to its commitments."

"It must lift all sanctions in practice, then we will do verification … then we will return to our commitments," he stated, according to local media. 

Also on rt.com Want Iran back to its nuclear deal commitments? Lift all the sanctions, Ayatollah Khamenei tells US

Biden's thoughts on the matter were much briefer, but they may be expanded upon when CBS airs the wide-spanning interview with him in the hour before the Super Bowl game begins.

Asked whether the US would lift sanctions "first" to get Iran "back to the negotiating table," Biden simply responded: "No."

In 2018, Donald Trump withdrew the US from the nuclear deal with Iran, which included the country promising to limit its atomic work in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. Biden has said he is interested in re-entering the deal, but his hard stance has put the two countries at odds.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies