‘He might slip and say something’: Biden thinks Trump should be denied traditional intel briefings for former presidents

US President Joe Biden has said that his predecessor Donald Trump is too “erratic” to be entrusted with classified information that is being traditionally provided to former presidents.

Biden was asked by Norah O’Donnell on CBS News whether Trump should get classified intelligence briefings. The president replied: “I think not.”

Providing Trump with classified intelligence would be a bad idea “because of his erratic behavior, unrelated to the insurrection,” Biden added, referring to the storming of the US Capitol building in Washington by a group of Trump supporters on January 6.

I just think that there is no need for him to have the intelligence briefings. What value is giving him an intelligence briefing? What impact does he have at all, other than the fact he might slip and say something?

According to the New York Times, this would be the first time that a former president would be denied such briefings, which are traditionally provided as a “courtesy” and when a sitting president reaches out for advice. Briefings are being provided on a daily basis to Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, the paper said.

The Washington Post reported that intelligence briefings are traditionally given to former presidents before they travel abroad.

Also on rt.com Microsoft BANS donations to Republicans who objected to Biden victory & shifts lobbying focus to ‘promoting democracy’

Trump has been impeached for a second time by the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives, which accused him of inciting a mob to attack the Capitol. Although he is no longer in office, his trial in the Senate is scheduled to begin this month.

Trump was previously impeached in 2019 on the allegations of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, and was later acquitted by the Republican-controlled Senate.

The former president has condemned the riot at the Capitol and denied any involvement in it.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!