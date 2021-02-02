WATCH: SpaceX Starship EXPLODES while attempting to land during high-altitude test

A SpaceX prototype Starship SN9 has exploded after crashing down on its landing pad during a high-altitude test of the vehicle from the company’s site in southern Texas on Tuesday.

Ahead of the launch, the company said the Starship would be powered by three of its Raptor engines before they shut off sequentially at a height of 10 kilometers. The Starship was then due to land back down “under active aerodynamic control” before the engines powered back on to flip it into a vertical position for touch-down.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW