WATCH: SpaceX Starship EXPLODES while attempting to land during high-altitude test
2 Feb, 2021 20:51
A SpaceX prototype Starship SN9 has exploded after crashing down on its landing pad during a high-altitude test of the vehicle from the company’s site in southern Texas on Tuesday.
Touchdown...#Starship#SN9@SpaceXpic.twitter.com/mStYzVpZKs— Geoff Barrett 🚀 (@GeoffdBarrett) February 2, 2021
Ahead of the launch, the company said the Starship would be powered by three of its Raptor engines before they shut off sequentially at a height of 10 kilometers. The Starship was then due to land back down “under active aerodynamic control” before the engines powered back on to flip it into a vertical position for touch-down.
