FBI confirms 2 agents killed, 3 wounded in suspected child porn raid in Florida

At least one FBI agent is dead and at least four are injured in Sunrise, Florida, according to local media. The agents were attempting to serve a warrant on a suspect for child pornography possession, when he opened fire on them.

Sunrise Police warned residents of Nob Hill Road to remain in their homes on Tuesday morning, after a raid on a suspect’s home went disastrously wrong. Law enforcement sources told the Miami Herald that at least five FBI agents were shot as they attempted to serve a warrant on a suspect for possession of child pornography.

The suspect killed one agent and “gravely wounded” two, the Herald’s report stated, adding that a second agent may have also been killed. The FBI has not yet confirmed any details of the shooting.

Here’s a look at the multi-agency scene in Sunrise. Nobb Hill Road shut down at NW 44th Street. Sunrise PD confirms FBI agent shot while serving a warrant this morning. Spokesperson with the FBI told me there are injuries, but didn’t say how everyone’s doing. @CBSMiamipic.twitter.com/0DJWCS68Tp — Brooke Shafer (@BrookeShaferTV) February 2, 2021

Officers from multiple police departments descended on the scene of the deadly shooting, and the area remains locked down. The suspect reportedly barricaded himself inside his home for several hours before shooting himself dead, a source told the Herald.

