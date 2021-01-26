 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
USA News

Northeast coast of US hit with massive internet outage, from Boston to DC

26 Jan, 2021 18:03
A screenshot from DownDetector showing reported problems with Verizon's internet service, January 26, 2021
Reports have surfaced of a massive internet outage in the northeast United States, with internet users locked out of multiple key services and apps. Verizon blamed the outage on "a fiber cut in Brooklyn."

Downdetector, a website that tracks reports of outages, showed widespread issues with Verizon, Google, Zoom, YouTube, Slack, Amazon Web Services and others shortly before noon on Tuesday.

On Twitter, Verizon customer support blamed the outage on a "fiber cut in Brooklyn" and said it could not provide an estimated time to restoration. It's not clear if the fiber cut was responsible for the whole outage.

Striking in the middle of the day, the outage likely interrupted work and school for millions of people still learning and working from home due to Covid-19.

