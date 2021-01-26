Northeast coast of US hit with massive internet outage, from Boston to DC

Reports have surfaced of a massive internet outage in the northeast United States, with internet users locked out of multiple key services and apps. Verizon blamed the outage on "a fiber cut in Brooklyn."

Downdetector, a website that tracks reports of outages, showed widespread issues with Verizon, Google, Zoom, YouTube, Slack, Amazon Web Services and others shortly before noon on Tuesday.

There is a fiber cut in Brooklyn. We have no ETR, as of yet. You can use the MY Fios app for updates. *EAG — Verizon Support (@VerizonSupport) January 26, 2021

On Twitter, Verizon customer support blamed the outage on a "fiber cut in Brooklyn" and said it could not provide an estimated time to restoration. It's not clear if the fiber cut was responsible for the whole outage.

Striking in the middle of the day, the outage likely interrupted work and school for millions of people still learning and working from home due to Covid-19.

If you're in the northeast U.S. and you're having internet problems, you're not alone.Pics from Downdetector:Map of outage & reports about Verizon, Comcast, & Google (loads of others having issues, but, just showing it's not just ONE service.) pic.twitter.com/zhEengDqUq — LasciviousFox (@LasciviousFox) January 26, 2021

