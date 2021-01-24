 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Police SUV plows through crowd of troublemakers in Tacoma in sickening VIDEO

24 Jan, 2021 07:00
A person lies on the ground after a police officer drove a vehicle into a crowd in Tacoma, Washington, US January 23, 2021 © CORY LE via REUTERS
A police SUV was filmed plowing through a crowd of people blocking its way and apparently running over at least one person in Tacoma, Washington.

The incident happened on Saturday night, reportedly after a police patrol responded to reports of cars blocking an intersection and doing doughnuts. The footage shows the SUV surrounded by people banging on the windows and apparently blocking its path. The vehicle backs up a bit before revving its engine and speeding through the crowd.

WARNING, GRAPHIC IMAGES

Another video shot from a different angle shows the moments before the incident, including a car doing doughnuts.

Tacoma police said the incident occurred at the intersection of Ninth South and Pacific, where around 100 people gathered to entertain themselves. One person was taken to a local hospital after being run over by the police vehicle. His injuries are reportedly not life-threatening.

According to local media, a group of angry protesters gathered at the site after the incident.

