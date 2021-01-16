Donald Trump’s accounts RESTORED on Facebook & Instagram, no activity detected so far

Facebook has quietly restored the page of the US president along with his profile on Instagram, which is also owned by the social media giant. President Trump’s accounts had been suspended following the violence on Capitol Hill.

The official accounts of the US president re-emerged on the two platforms late on Friday. Neither Instagram nor its parent company Facebook have provided any explanation for the sudden move.

Still, no activity has been observed on the accounts since they were restored, and it remains unclear as to whether Trump actually has control over them again.

The US president was booted from all major social media platforms, including Twitter and Facebook, in the aftermath of the Capitol Hill debacle. On January 6, Trump’s supporters briefly occupied the building, overrunning its security teams and disrupting the election confirmation process. Five people, including a law enforcement officer, died due to the unrest.

In the aftermath of the Capitol Hill incident, Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that Trump’s accounts would remain locked for at least two weeks, “until the peaceful transition of power is complete.”

Apart from targeting Trump personally, the social media giants have also taken on his supporters, including such high-profile figures as lawyer Sidney Powell and former National Security Advisor General Michael Flynn. The broader purge has also resulted in the suspension of tens of thousands of accounts accused of spreading “conspiracies,” including “QAnon content.”

