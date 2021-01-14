‘Proving my point’: Ben Shapiro argues against Dem cancel culture...liberals respond by blasting Politico for giving him platform

Liberal critics are blasting Politico for daring to give “prime real estate” to conservative Ben Shapiro, who argued Republicans voting against Trump’s impeachment are pushing back against cancel culture.

A day after the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump for the second time, Politico decided to get the perspective of Shapiro, a decision that now has them in the sights of liberal critics on social media.

“Politico sidelining their many talented, well-sourced Capitol Hill reporters to have Ben Shapiro co-author Playbook on the day after a historic impeachment vote was an unfortunate choice to say the least,” author Dan Pfeiffer tweeted.

Politico sidelining their many talented, well-sourced Capitol Hill reporters to have Ben Shapiro co-author Playbook on the day after a historic impeachment vote was an unfortunate choice to say the least. — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) January 14, 2021

“I’m so grateful that I don’t write for a publication that has the bad judgment to turn one of its flagship products over to Ben Shapiro,” Vox reporter Ian Millhiser added.

Others slapped the publication for merely giving a conservative like Ben Shapiro, who has been one of the more critical voices of the president on the right, a platform.

I understand the desire to have balance, but lying about stuff like Ben Shapiro does in this column (comparing Bernie Sanders to Trump, equivocating Trump's voter fraud lies with Stacey Abrams) isn't really a "side" that needs to be platformed https://t.co/xfiH4TkIKX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 14, 2021

The fact Politico gave prime real estate to Ben Shapiro the day after he claimed *everyone* has zip tie restraints at home in an attempt to minimize the Capitol riots and it all being sponsored by the oil and gas lobby tells you more about DC than any newsletter scoop could. — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) January 14, 2021

I would appreciate if someone from @politico would read all the racist things Ben Shapiro has said about Arabs and Muslims here and then explain why they chose to give him a platform https://t.co/bH5CmhiqE4 — Sabrina Siddiqui (@SabrinaSiddiqui) January 14, 2021

Ironically, Shapiro’s thoughts on the impeachment were in regards to cancel culture, pushed again by Democrats in light of the riot at the US Capitol last week.

According to Shapiro, Republicans who refused to vote in favor of impeachment – 10 voted for – did so not in defense of the president. Their votes instead were motivated by “a deep and abiding conservative belief that members of the opposing political tribe want their destruction, not simply to punish Trump for his behavior.”

The Daily Wire founder cited numerous examples of leftist thinkers blaming events at the US Capitol entirely on the Republican Party, like New York Times columnist Paul Krugman, who claimed the riot was “decades in the making.”

Shapiro’s take is one that has been repeated by other conservatives as the president has not only been banned from his social media accounts, but numerous others who have pushed election fraud theories have also lost access to their accounts – and Democrat lawmakers like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) have even argued for creating a congressional oversight committee for the media to prevent falsehoods from spreading and supposedly encouraging another riot.

Shapiro and other conservatives have taken criticism of the Politico publication in their stride, with Shapiro even arguing they were “proving” his point.

People losing their s*** over me writing @politico Playbook this morning are pretty much proving my point. So keep at it guys, you're doing great! https://t.co/JQ7qjHV16u — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 14, 2021

“Guys, save some of the insane outrage for my birthday tomorrow!” Shapiro responded to his critics shortly after his piece was published in another tweet.

Guys, save some of the insane outrage for my birthday tomorrow! — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 14, 2021

“I can't believe the Left and their media subsidiaries are still mad that Ben Shapiro exists,” National Review writer Kyle Smith added.

I can't believe the Left and their media subsidiaries are still mad that Ben Shapiro exists — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) January 14, 2021

Getting mad about Ben Shapiro is not a personality trait. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 14, 2021

