 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘Proving my point’: Ben Shapiro argues against Dem cancel culture...liberals respond by blasting Politico for giving him platform

14 Jan, 2021 19:32
Get short URL
‘Proving my point’: Ben Shapiro argues against Dem cancel culture...liberals respond by blasting Politico for giving him platform
FILE PHOTO. ©  AFP / Mark RALSTON
Liberal critics are blasting Politico for daring to give “prime real estate” to conservative Ben Shapiro, who argued Republicans voting against Trump’s impeachment are pushing back against cancel culture.

A day after the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump for the second time, Politico decided to get the perspective of Shapiro, a decision that now has them in the sights of liberal critics on social media.

“Politico sidelining their many talented, well-sourced Capitol Hill reporters to have Ben Shapiro co-author Playbook on the day after a historic impeachment vote was an unfortunate choice to say the least,” author Dan Pfeiffer tweeted. 

“I’m so grateful that I don’t write for a publication that has the bad judgment to turn one of its flagship products over to Ben Shapiro,” Vox reporter Ian Millhiser added. 

Others slapped the publication for merely giving a conservative like Ben Shapiro, who has been one of the more critical voices of the president on the right, a platform.

Ironically, Shapiro’s thoughts on the impeachment were in regards to cancel culture, pushed again by Democrats in light of the riot at the US Capitol last week.

According to Shapiro, Republicans who refused to vote in favor of impeachment – 10 voted for – did so not in defense of the president. Their votes instead were motivated by “a deep and abiding conservative belief that members of the opposing political tribe want their destruction, not simply to punish Trump for his behavior.”

The Daily Wire founder cited numerous examples of leftist thinkers blaming events at the US Capitol entirely on the Republican Party, like New York Times columnist Paul Krugman, who claimed the riot was “decades in the making.” 

Also on rt.com Delta puts pro-Trump customers who yelled at Mitt Romney & Lindsey Graham on NO-FLY list

Shapiro’s take is one that has been repeated by other conservatives as the president has not only been banned from his social media accounts, but numerous others who have pushed election fraud theories have also lost access to their accounts – and Democrat lawmakers like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) have even argued for creating a congressional oversight committee for the media to prevent falsehoods from spreading and supposedly encouraging another riot.

Shapiro and other conservatives have taken criticism of the Politico publication in their stride, with Shapiro even arguing they were “proving” his point. 

“Guys, save some of the insane outrage for my birthday tomorrow!” Shapiro responded to his critics shortly after his piece was published in another tweet.

“I can't believe the Left and their media subsidiaries are still mad that Ben Shapiro exists,” National Review writer Kyle Smith added.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies